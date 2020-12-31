Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Please please please’, ‘Music to my ears’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as stance of potential Tony Pulis replacement emerges

Former Wigan boss Paul Cook is reportedly open to discussions about becoming the new Sheffield Wednesday boss, which has drawn a positive response from fans of the Yorkshire club. 

After just 45 days at the helm, Tony Pulis was sacked by Wednesday earlier this week meaning for the second time this season the club are searching for a new manager.

Cook was a potential candidate for the job back in November and has been linked once again following the Welshman’s exit.

According to journalist Alan Biggs, the 53-year-old would be prepared to discuss the job if he was approached by the Yorkshire club.

It is understood, however, that he would be more cautious than when he was interested back in November.

Cook has a fantastic record in the EFL and has had success everywhere he’s been, having won promotion with Chesterfield, Portsmouth, and Wigan.

Wednesday are facing a promotion battle this term and the English coach has shown his ability to motivate players and has experience keeping sides in the second tier – having kept the Latics up in 2018/19 and been within two points of doing the same last season despite a 12-point deduction due to administration.

Cook certainly seems to be a popular figure among the Hillsborough faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to reveal their thoughts on Biggs’ update.

Read their reaction here:


