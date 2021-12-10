‘Please no’ – These Ipswich fans react as ex-Championship boss enters managerial race

Ipswich Town’s hunt for a new manager has been going for nearly a full week now and it still remains to be seen who they’re going to get in.

The Tractor Boys were abject at best on Tuesday night as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic and it’s clear they need to sort the managerial situation out as soon as possible before they start losing more ground on the sides above them.

Several names are being linked with the club and the position at the moment and it appears as though Neil Harris is someone who is keen on the role.

That said, let’s take a look at how Ipswich fans have reacted to the news that he’s interested in the gig…

His managerial record at Cardiff was: P 62

W 24

D 18

L 20 “Very good” is a bit of a stretch.

Certainly over-achieved at Millwall. — 𝙹𝚘𝚑𝚗𝚗𝚢 (@FAC_103) December 10, 2021

Whoever becomes the next manager for us is down to the new owners, chairman and Ashton , but I do honestly feel with the plan the new owners have you need a manager who the players respect someone who has managed at a higher level than the squad or played higher Harris ticks none — 🔧Julian Hughes🔧 (@singlehandicap2) December 10, 2021

All those saying no, who do you think is a realistic target for us considering we are mid table L1 team and have been for 3 years? — Kevin Huckfield (@KevinHuckfield) December 10, 2021

Managers looking on from outside at how the last few have done and been treated might shy away from this job — Dadload (@markharden) December 10, 2021

Article outlines all the people who are not in the running but only one that is? — fpl_SwItCh (@SwitchFpl) December 10, 2021

NO — fev (@lfev11) December 10, 2021

Pls no — Josh (@JoshStokes31) December 10, 2021

No. — Kenny Kennedy (@KennyKennedy71) December 10, 2021

Harris has managed the likes of Cardiff City and, of course, Millwall in his career so far and has been out of the job since leaving City last season.