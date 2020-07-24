Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Please no,’ ‘Terrible idea’ – Sunderland takeover talk worrying these Black Cats fans

4 mins ago

Sunderland fans want to see their club taken over by fresh owners, but the latest rumours about Stewart Donald’s potential successor are not being greeted particularly favourably.

The club has been for sale for a while but with the way things were earlier this year, a deal to see ownership actually change hands seemed unlikely.

Now, though, there will be an aim to get things over the line ahead of the new season, with Mark Donnelly reporting that William Storey is claiming that he is launching a bid:

New money and ideas? Perhaps, but only a brief delve into recent matters involving Rich Energy throws up the controversy with the Haas Formula One team which saw a multi-year sponsorship deal fall apart dramatically last year in unsavoury circumstances.

Fans, then, are not overly convinced by this news and have shared their thoughts on it on Twitter:


