‘Please no,’ ‘Terrible idea’ – Sunderland takeover talk worrying these Black Cats fans

Sunderland fans want to see their club taken over by fresh owners, but the latest rumours about Stewart Donald’s potential successor are not being greeted particularly favourably.

The club has been for sale for a while but with the way things were earlier this year, a deal to see ownership actually change hands seemed unlikely.

Now, though, there will be an aim to get things over the line ahead of the new season, with Mark Donnelly reporting that William Storey is claiming that he is launching a bid:

BREAKING: Energy drink tycoon William Storey claims he has made a bid to purchase #SAFC. Storey is CEO of Rich Energy, who previously sponsored F1 team Haas. Claims he has attracted 'significant funding from blue-chip backers' to facilitate the deal. pic.twitter.com/U1IAEp5tQX — Mark Donnelly (@markdonnelly_) July 24, 2020

New money and ideas? Perhaps, but only a brief delve into recent matters involving Rich Energy throws up the controversy with the Haas Formula One team which saw a multi-year sponsorship deal fall apart dramatically last year in unsavoury circumstances.

Fans, then, are not overly convinced by this news and have shared their thoughts on it on Twitter:

Let’s hope we don’t entertain it — TheRokerEnd (@TheRokerEnd) July 24, 2020

If this excites you.. just go and watch the f1 docuseries on Netflix.. you’ll change your mind — Jono (@Jonosafc) July 24, 2020

Wouldn't trust this guy to watch my drink never mind buy our football club. This fella has no money. Shafted Haas and still owes them money. Ask yourself have you even seen his rich energy drink anywhere? — Danny Taylor (@dantaylor_safc) July 24, 2020

