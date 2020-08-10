‘Please no’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans aren’t impressed with recent player announcement

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town have announced that former Stoke City defender Stephen Ward is training with the club. 

Ward has been a free-agent since his deal with Stoke reached a conclusion at the end of the 2019/20 season, and he’ll be hoping he can make a good impression with Ipswich.

Ward struggled for consistent game time with the Potters in the Championship last term, as he made 17 appearances in all competitions.

It was a season to forget for Michael O’Neill’s side, as they finished 15th in the second-tier standings, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

A move to Ipswich could be tempting for Ward though, with Paul Lambert’s side likely to be challenging for promotion into the Championship themselves next season.

The Tractor Boys finished 11th in the League One table last season, after the league campaign was concluded on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Plenty of Ipswich Town supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the news that Ward is training with the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


