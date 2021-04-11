‘Please no’, ‘Oh dear’ – Many Bristol City fans frustrated as potential Nigel Pearson replacement emerges

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has been linked with replacing Nigel Pearson at Bristol City, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from fans of the South West club.

Pearson took charge at Ashton Gate back in February but it’s been a difficult start in Bs3, with the Robins winning just two of their nine games under his management.

The 57-year-old’s current deal runs until the end of the season and he’s yet to pen an extension, while it seems City are assessing who to bring in should they opt against keeping their current boss.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Robins is on the Bs3 club’s radar if they do make a change in the summer.

The Coventry boss led the Sky Blues to promotion via the League One title last season and is battling to keep them up this term.

Robins would be City’s fourth manager in less than a year with Dean Holden and Pearson having both been appointed since Lee Johnson’s sacking back in July.

The 51-year-old has spent the majority of his management career in League One and it seems many fans of the Ashton Gate outfit feel it would not be a good move to bring him to Bs3.

Many have taken to Twitter to voice their concern…

Alexa show me something that is prime Bristol city 🤣🤣😩 https://t.co/KbAdiGFEfO — Danny Veale (@DannyJVeale) April 11, 2021

This would be the most Bristol City thing to do. https://t.co/kH4cij01P1 — Daniel Healey (@DanielHealey20) April 11, 2021

SURELY lansdown won’t be this stupid? 😐 https://t.co/U3wE4mC4RN — Ellie Louise Jones (@ELJones95) April 11, 2021

That’s the most city thing I’ve ever heard — Bristol Oli (@BristolOli) April 11, 2021

Yeah let’s go from a pl manager to a champ manager in order to get us to the pl. nice one — Tim (@TurboTim82) April 11, 2021

I won’t be renewing if this is true!! 😡 — Craig Wiltshire (@wiltshire1977) April 11, 2021

Please no — Alex georgiou (@alexgeorgiou241) April 11, 2021