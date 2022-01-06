Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Please no', 'Makes no sense' – These QPR fans are not happy as transfer link emerges

4 mins ago

Queens Park Rangers are thought to be keen on Birmingham City’s Harlee Dean as they look to sign a centre-back this month.

Mark Warburton has made no secret of his desire to strengthen his defence in this window, but the R’s suffered a setback when they missed out on Steve Cook who joined Nottingham Forest.

Having missed out on the former Bournemouth man, West London Sport have suggested that Dean is a target.

The 30-year-old is available for transfer after falling out of favour under Lee Bowyer and Warburton has worked with the player before in his Brentford days.

Despite that, it’s fair to say the prospect of bringing in somebody who hasn’t always impressed at St. Andrew’s hasn’t gone down well with the fans, who were hoping for a better option in such a key position at this important time.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


