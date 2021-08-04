Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Please no’, ‘Let him go’ – Many Derby fans react as West Brom eye potential summer raid

Published

3 mins ago

on

Derby County’s Tom Lawrence is reportedly a target of West Bromwich Albion, which has drawn a mixed response from many Rams fans.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Lawrence is among a number of options that Albion are considering ahead of the end of the window.

It is understood, however, that such a move would hinge on the Baggies balancing their books, which it is said would take around £15 million in player sales.

The report claims that Derby are open to offers for all their players due to their current financial position while the uncertainty over the club’s future means the 27-year-old would consider a move away from Pride Park.

Injured restricted his impact last season but the 2019/20 campaign was one of the most productive of the Welshman’s Rams’ career, seeing him score 10 times and add five assists.

Given how threadbare Wayne Rooney’s squad is right now due to player departures and an ongoing EFL transfer embargo, losing an influential attacking player such as Lawrence – who was named captain in July – would undoubtedly be a blow for the East Midlands club.

These latest reports have drawn a mixed response among the Pride Park faithful on Twitter, with many voicing their concern and others suggesting he can leave…


