‘Please no’, ‘Don’t rate him’ – These West Brom fans are not impressed as links emerge to £5m-rated defender

West Brom are expected to be busy in the next few weeks as Valerien Ismael looks to bring in more of his own players following his appointment.

Finalising a deal for a centre-back is sure to be one of the priorities for the Frenchman and The Sun have claimed that Matt Clarke is a target for Albion, but they will face competition for the player from Sheffield United.

The left-footer is currently contracted to Brighton, although he hasn’t played a game for the Seagulls, with his appearances in the last two years coming out on loan with Derby County.

Despite the Rams struggles in that time, Clarke has enhanced his reputation, impressing with his displays for the side.

Nevertheless, it’s fair to say his potential arrival prompted a mixed response from the Baggies supporters, particularly as the report claimed they would have to spend £5m to bring in the 24-year-old.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Would be a good solid signing — Howie Painter (@hrp6) July 11, 2021

£5m ? 🤣 — Chris Smith (@cspaceram) July 11, 2021

Translation: Brighton really want to sell Clarke as he's not going to be Premier League player, so to drum up some interest and increase his price, his agent has planted a story about us being interested. — Ben Silk (@TheMapReader) July 11, 2021

Completely agree 😂 don’t rate him tbh ! #WBA — Greg Whitehouse (@GregWhitehouse3) July 11, 2021

In a back three, which Val apparently favours, it’s important for balance to have a left footed centre back. Whether we get Clarke or not remains to be seen but I’m glad #WBA appear to be seeking someone for that role. https://t.co/iYEcD7s7CK — Dan Nash (@DanNash86) July 11, 2021