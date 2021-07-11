Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Please no’, ‘Don’t rate him’ – These West Brom fans are not impressed as links emerge to £5m-rated defender

Published

4 mins ago

on

West Brom are expected to be busy in the next few weeks as Valerien Ismael looks to bring in more of his own players following his appointment.

Finalising a deal for a centre-back is sure to be one of the priorities for the Frenchman and The Sun have claimed that Matt Clarke is a target for Albion, but they will face competition for the player from Sheffield United.

The left-footer is currently contracted to Brighton, although he hasn’t played a game for the Seagulls, with his appearances in the last two years coming out on loan with Derby County.

Despite the Rams struggles in that time, Clarke has enhanced his reputation, impressing with his displays for the side.

Nevertheless, it’s fair to say his potential arrival prompted a mixed response from the Baggies supporters, particularly as the report claimed they would have to spend £5m to bring in the 24-year-old.

