‘Please no’, ‘Don’t make this mistake’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans offer strong response to January transfer link

Bristol City midfielder Adam Nagy has been linked with a January move to CSKA Moscow, which has drawn a strong response from many fans of the South West club.

Reports from Israel have revealed that the Russian club are keen to sign a holding midfielder in January and are eyeing up Nagy as an option.

It is understood that having missed out on Neta Lavi from Maccabi Haifa, CSKA have turned their attention to the Robins man and Viktoria Plzen’s Lukas Kalvach.

After a slow start to life in Bs3, Nagy has been one of City’s standout players this term with his role even more important due to the injury issues that the club have faced.

Dean Holden has been without Liam Walsh and Joe Williams throughout the season, while Jamie Paterson, Andi Weimann, and Callum O’Dowda are also currently sidelined, and both Chris Brunt and Joe Morrell have left the club.

Nagy has started City’s last 13 Championship games, with his energy and dynamism showing the Ashton Gate faithful just why he was brought to the club last summer.

With a significant number of senior players sidelined due to injury, losing the Hungary international would be a real blow for the Robins.

The recent links certainly seem to have caught the attention of City fans with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Tell the Russians to Отвяжись! He's been one, of a very few, of our most consistent players — Ryan (@sherbyherb) January 4, 2021

With more players injured than fit, one thing we will not be doing this January is selling players… (I hope) — Roy (@roystar11) January 4, 2021

Tell the Russians to get lost (to put it politely). We don’t need to let A.N go. — Dave Harries (@DaveHarries) January 4, 2021

i beg we don’t make this mistake. — Jay 🇱🇨🇩🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@jet10SZN) January 4, 2021

Been a stand out player so far this season. Can’t let him go — BristolCFC (@BristolcityF) January 4, 2021

Oi @BristolCity don't you even think of selling Nagy!! — Mike Ham (@HamMike92) January 4, 2021