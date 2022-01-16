Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Please never leave us’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as attacker shines against Plymouth Argyle

Sheffield Wednesday applied even more pressure on the League One play-off places yesterday afternoon, with the Owls running out 4-2 winners at home to Plymouth Argyle. 

Darren Moore’s side bounced back from two successive third-tier defeats with an excellent display and result against on of the teams who are occupying a spot in the top-six at present.

Goals from Sylla Sow and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing helped fire the hosts into a two-goal lead going into the break, before Adam Randell halved the deficit within a minute of the second-half started.

Sam Hutchinson then doubeld the hosts’ advantage in the 79th minute, but five minutes later, a Marvin Johnson own goal handed the Pilgrims a way back into the game.

Coming on with 10 minutes left to play, Josh Windass sealed the victory and completed the scoring a minute later.

Windass, who has spent the majority of this season thus far on the sidelines through injury, has proven his ability and importance when available.

The 28-year-old took his goal brilliantly too, when he controlled a ball over the top of the Plymouth defence, before proceeding to find the back of the net with a defender in his way.

Here, we take a look at how Sheffield Wednesday fans on Twitter have reacted to Windass’ display after coming on…


