‘Please make this happen’ – Many QPR fans excited as they join Newcastle and Wolves in transfer race

QPR are reportedly keen on Derby County captain Tom Lawrence, which has drawn an excited reaction from fans of the west London club.

The 28-year-old is the Rams’ top scorer this season, having found the net seven times and provided three assists, but amid the off-field chaos at the club has been linked with a January exit.

According to West London Sport, the R’s have made contact with Derby concerning a potential deal and are hoping to sign him for a cut-price fee.

It is said that Lawrence has been one of Mark Warburton’s top targets for some time, however, it will not be easy to bring him to W12 as Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United and Wolves are also reportedly keen.

The Wales international endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign at Pride Park but has looked back to his best at times this term – producing match-winning displays against the likes of Sheffield United and Bournemouth.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, Derby risk losing him for nothing if they do not cash in this month and that could play to the R’s favour.

It seems Lawrence would be a popular arrival at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with many Hoops fans excited by the prospect of him joining the club…

