‘Please’, ‘Let’s go’ – Many West Brom fans react to update concerning Swansea figure

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly eyeing Swansea City boss Steve Cooper as they search for a new head coach, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many Baggies fans.

Sam Allardyce is set to leave the club at the end of the season meaning a replacement is needed ahead of their return to the Championship.

Rob Dorsett from Sky Sports has reported that Cooper is among the candidates that Albion are considering.

It is understood that Frank Lampard, David Wagner and Chris Wilder are also on their shortlist – though the former Blades boss is the frontrunner at this point.

Should the Baggies move for Cooper, it would go against the recent reports that have indicated The Hawthorns outfit are targetting out-of-contract coaches because any compensation they pay will come out of their transfer budget.

The Welshman is currently in charge at Swansea and could lead his side to the Championship play-off final with a result against Barnsley today.

The role at the Liberty Stadium was Cooper’s first in senior management and he’s taken the Swans to the play-off in back-to-back seasons.

These links have proven a talking point among Albion fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Cooper’s done a great job at Swansea but would he leave them for #wba — Brom ⚽️ (@carljohnsonwba) May 21, 2021

Steve Cooper would be a great signing, I think he will get Swansea Up though — Roger Riley (@RogerRiley2) May 21, 2021

Steve Cooper has been my choice since Sam said he wasn’t staying. — Mark Davies (@tambag94) May 21, 2021

Why would he leave Swansea, to manage us. Not a chance that we will pay the compensation anyway. — Mark Hill (@MarkHill99) May 21, 2021

Cooper under contract means compensation which Albion will not pay — thomas moore (@tomthumb1968) May 21, 2021

Lampard or cooper and we’re getting 46/46 https://t.co/K9K5JOnhFY — WBA Ollie (Mudkip) (@WbaOllie) May 21, 2021