Ipswich Town

‘Please let this be true’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to claims over Paul Lambert

Published

10 mins ago

on

Football Insider are reporting that Paul Lambert’s position as Ipswich manager is under a considerable amount of pressure – with some of the senior players turning against the 51-year-old.

Lambert’s team suffered another horror result on Saturday after they were beaten by relegation-threatened Swindon Town to suffer their seventh League One defeat in the space of 13 matches.

Ipswich had won their opening six Portman Road games, conceding just once, but have now managed four defeats in their previous five – with the weekend setback to the Robins leaving the Tractor Boys 8th sitting in the third-tier standings.

Whilst Lambert’s side are only one point off the top-six, they’re a massive six points back from the automatic promotion places and they’ve played more matches than all four of the sides directly above them.

Ipswich’s poor form has left Lambert’s position under serious threat – with the Football Insider believing that the hierarchy at Portman Road are considering sacking the former Norwich boss.

Here’s how the Ipswich faithful have reacted on Twitter to this latest update on Lambert’s future:


