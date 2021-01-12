‘Please let this be true’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to claims over Paul Lambert

Football Insider are reporting that Paul Lambert’s position as Ipswich manager is under a considerable amount of pressure – with some of the senior players turning against the 51-year-old.

Lambert’s team suffered another horror result on Saturday after they were beaten by relegation-threatened Swindon Town to suffer their seventh League One defeat in the space of 13 matches.

Ipswich had won their opening six Portman Road games, conceding just once, but have now managed four defeats in their previous five – with the weekend setback to the Robins leaving the Tractor Boys 8th sitting in the third-tier standings.

Whilst Lambert’s side are only one point off the top-six, they’re a massive six points back from the automatic promotion places and they’ve played more matches than all four of the sides directly above them.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Ipswich Town players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Canadian international, defender, made over 150 appearances for Ipswich? Jason De Vos Jaime Peters Gavin Williams Owen Garvan

Ipswich’s poor form has left Lambert’s position under serious threat – with the Football Insider believing that the hierarchy at Portman Road are considering sacking the former Norwich boss.

Here’s how the Ipswich faithful have reacted on Twitter to this latest update on Lambert’s future:

#bringbackmick .. We weren’t careful what we wished for. Come back Mick, all is forgiven — Obituary Elk (@obituaryelk) January 11, 2021

It doesn’t matter who we get in, if ME doesn’t back him L2 beckons…..sooner or later 😞 — NICK TUDOR (@TheRealTudes) January 11, 2021

Not much of news to the supporters. And says bugger all else. Wouldnt get too excited. — Grazmanic (@Grazmanic1) January 11, 2021

Get Danny Cowley or Paul cook in to sort the mess out — Daniel Cook (@DanthemanCook) January 11, 2021

Lost the dressing room months ago. #lambertout — Muhrën A 🌐🔱🆓 (@SoChaS1rrah) January 11, 2021

Just get on with it! — james whiley (@JamesWhiley) January 11, 2021

It is time, actually it's way past time for Lambert. I don't think many other clubs would still be paying him. https://t.co/wU9gaWowP5 — kevin francis (@muccletonjoe) January 11, 2021

The losing of the dressing room is old news… as in, well over a year now. #itfc https://t.co/0QdLxucQ7f — ITFC 👤 (@_____ITFC) January 11, 2021

Senior players, have chambers and co decided they cant be bothered anymore. Where have I seen this before #itfc https://t.co/rA90NDAPHF — Ryan Martin (@rjmartin1985) January 11, 2021