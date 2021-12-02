Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Please let this be true’, ‘Get it done’ – These West Brom fans react as transfer links emerge to striker

Published

6 seconds ago

on

West Bromwich Albion’s search for a striker in January could lead them back to a well-known face in Dwight Gayle.

That is because according to The Telegraph, the Baggies are eyeing up a deal next month to bring the 32-year-old back to The Hawthorns on a loan deal with an obligation to buy should they achieve promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Gayle has made just three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle United this season and he doesn’t appear to be in Eddie Howe’s plans as he readies himself to splash the cash when the transfer window opens next month.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of West Brom’s best ever goalkeepers – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30

What club does Ben Foster play for now?

The striker is on a contract at the Magpies until the summer of 2024 but they appear to be willing to do a deal which would see Gayle potentially permanently offloaded this coming summer instead.

It’s not just West Brom that want Gayle though as Nottingham Forest have also been linked with a move for the experienced forward, although if it came down to just the two clubs then the Baggies could hold the ace.

That’s because Gayle had a successful loan spell in 2018-19 at Albion, where he scored 24 goals in all competitions and it appears that most fans would welcome him back with open arms.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Please let this be true’, ‘Get it done’ – These West Brom fans react as transfer links emerge to striker

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: