‘Please let this be true’, ‘Get it done’ – These West Brom fans react as transfer links emerge to striker

West Bromwich Albion’s search for a striker in January could lead them back to a well-known face in Dwight Gayle.

That is because according to The Telegraph, the Baggies are eyeing up a deal next month to bring the 32-year-old back to The Hawthorns on a loan deal with an obligation to buy should they achieve promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Gayle has made just three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle United this season and he doesn’t appear to be in Eddie Howe’s plans as he readies himself to splash the cash when the transfer window opens next month.

The striker is on a contract at the Magpies until the summer of 2024 but they appear to be willing to do a deal which would see Gayle potentially permanently offloaded this coming summer instead.

It’s not just West Brom that want Gayle though as Nottingham Forest have also been linked with a move for the experienced forward, although if it came down to just the two clubs then the Baggies could hold the ace.

That’s because Gayle had a successful loan spell in 2018-19 at Albion, where he scored 24 goals in all competitions and it appears that most fans would welcome him back with open arms.

We'd have to change the way we play a little because lumping balls in the box isn't gonna play to his strengths at all but he would be a class signing for us – an actual STRIKER WHO SCORES 🤩🤩 https://t.co/fImN07zzFE — Sarah 💜 (@sarah_WBAx) December 2, 2021

Please let this be true😭😭 https://t.co/OKGiYA7EgT — Lewis Botfield (@lewis_botfield) December 2, 2021

Would it be a West Brom window without him being linked https://t.co/AEHgOOsdhw — ethan (@ethan_f3nn) December 2, 2021

dwight gayle would do an absolute job for us this season cant lie we need him 🤣🤣 https://t.co/y7R9DbQVyM — skankton (@xbenstanton) December 2, 2021

Anybody that turns their nose up at this is delusional. The chances we have fluffed this season Gayle puts away. Get it done https://t.co/M8BFHdd3fB — cohen stokes (@cohenstokes) December 2, 2021

honestly get him in, says a lot when a 31 year old gayle walks straight into the team tbh https://t.co/t0OU25ihjQ — Joe (@joebell45) December 2, 2021