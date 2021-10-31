Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Please let everything go well’, ‘What a day’ – These Hull City fans react to significant club update

7 mins ago

Hull City have confirmed that the club have entered a ‘period of exclusivity’ with a potential buyer of the club.

It had been reported in Turkey last week that businessman Acun Ilicali was poised to buy the Championship strugglers in a deal that could be worth £30m.

Whilst that appears to be a tad premature, it appears something is in the pipeline, as the club responded to the speculation by revealing that they are in talks with a potential buyer in what was a very brief statement, although they didn’t name Ilicali.

This would be a normal process for a takeover to happen, and fans will now be hoping that a further announcement will follow in the coming weeks announcing a deal is complete.

The current owners, the Allam family, are not popular at all with the fans after a lot of issues during their reign over the years. So, this news went down well with the support and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


