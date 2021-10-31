‘Please let everything go well’, ‘What a day’ – These Hull City fans react to significant club update

Hull City have confirmed that the club have entered a ‘period of exclusivity’ with a potential buyer of the club.

It had been reported in Turkey last week that businessman Acun Ilicali was poised to buy the Championship strugglers in a deal that could be worth £30m.

Whilst that appears to be a tad premature, it appears something is in the pipeline, as the club responded to the speculation by revealing that they are in talks with a potential buyer in what was a very brief statement, although they didn’t name Ilicali.

This would be a normal process for a takeover to happen, and fans will now be hoping that a further announcement will follow in the coming weeks announcing a deal is complete.

The current owners, the Allam family, are not popular at all with the fans after a lot of issues during their reign over the years. So, this news went down well with the support and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

What a day 🇹🇷 https://t.co/VZwUcrxl56 — Harry Newlove (@H_Newlove) October 31, 2021

Please let everything go well. Cannot stand this club being ripped apart anymore. It needs urgent C.P.R. https://t.co/E3pBlve3iN — Jack Grimley (@JackGrimley9) October 31, 2021

Very positive but DD can take many weeks. A full level two report includes full reputational profiling. You have to get investigators to look into the subject’s private life, business dealings, interviews with ex-partners etc – it can get very messy. All fingers crossed. #hcafc https://t.co/LaBB1hbJ8p — Pete Josse (@PeterRadiator) October 31, 2021

I've come back from college/sixth form to this. Its finally happening lads 🇹🇷 🇹🇷 🇹🇷 #hcafc https://t.co/zPH1TGjhRK — Hull (C)ity KSA 🎗 (@KsaHull) October 31, 2021

The Allams have been selling the club for so long that I'll believe it when I see the new owner on the pitch. But I'll accept the glimmer of hope. #hcafc https://t.co/veOBYnoj1w — Fish Out Dolan Out 🐠 (@fishoutdolanout) October 31, 2021

It MIGHT actually happen. Always a rollercoaster #hcafc https://t.co/s506TIMkQ4 — Henry Clark (@HenryWAClark) October 31, 2021

Means nothing until I can see the new #hcafc owner holding a black and amber scarf aloft on the pitch https://t.co/HDBW1fy8Ud — Steve🎬🎥🎃 (@thetoog91) October 31, 2021