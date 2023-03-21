Blackburn Rovers centre-back Dominic Hyam has been called up into the Scotland squad for the upcoming March international break.

Hyam and his Rovers teammates are still dusting off the disappointing of losing their FA Cup quarter-final against Sheffield United on Sunday.

However, for the defender, his disappointment will be short-lived, having been handed a first Scotland call-up ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain. His call-up is a result of Jack Hendry's withdrawal owing to injury.

The 27-year-old has played 35 times in all competitions this season, helping Rovers reach the FA Cup last-eight and challenge for promotion in the Championship.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side sit fifth in the Championship and are in the hunt for the play-offs this season, with a big April schedule looming on the other side of this international break.

There's, naturally, plenty of delighted fans when it comes to Hyam's call-up into the Scotland set-up. However, most Rovers fans have eyes on what's to come in the Championship and are praying Hyam returns to Blackburn free of injury on the other side of the break.

Scotland take on Cyprus on March 25th before hosting Spain on March 28th. Blackburn's first fixture back after the international break is against Birmingham City on April 1st.