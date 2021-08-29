‘Please god let this be true’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to Wolves transfer link

Many Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Wolves are interested in signing Oli McBurnie on loan from the club this summer.

The 25-year-old frontman has so far scored just seven goals in 71 games for the Blades and could now be set for a shock move back to the Premier League after suffering relegation last season.

Slavisa Jokanovic is seemingly keen to trim the amount of striking options that he has in his current squad and for that reason a departure for McBurnie could well appeal to the Serb.

Naturally the news relating to McBurnie didn’t take long to reach the Bramall Lane faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as McBurnie was linked with a loan move to Molineux earlier today.

In what world does a loan benefit us — SlavtheBlade (@samtheblade123) August 29, 2021

Sell him,yes and use the money on the midfield…can't blame him for the lack of creativity ,what's any striker supposed to do when we can't cross,pass or provide a decent free kick or corner — KevC (@KevC12929993) August 29, 2021

I'd normally be against this but he will be one of our highest earners and would rather keep jebbison and try use his wages elsewhere — Tom wild (@tomwild547) August 29, 2021

Yep. I agree with this. Free up his wages and bring someone in that can trap a ball — Steve King Sheff 77 (@sheff_77) August 29, 2021

Take him…move jebbison up the pecking order. — RossMorris (@RossMorris2) August 29, 2021

Ill drive him up, and ill even pay then when i get there — DempseyBlade ⚔️ (@dempseyblade) August 29, 2021

Definitely not on loan. Sell for £15 million yeah 👍 — Justin Rice (@Justin23Rice) August 29, 2021

I will drive him there. One of the worst players I have ever seen play for us. And I have seen some bad ones. — Keith Wall (@keithwall1955) August 29, 2021

Nope, no loans, just permanent please — ⭐ Pennywise ⭐ (@MikeLegat316) August 29, 2021

please take him 😂 — Coughton1 (@Coughton11) August 29, 2021

Please god let this be true https://t.co/0miebNzBKw — Carl (@aCertainTurton) August 29, 2021