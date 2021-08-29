Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Please god let this be true’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to Wolves transfer link

Published

9 mins ago

on

Many Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Wolves are interested in signing Oli McBurnie on loan from the club this summer. 

The 25-year-old frontman has so far scored just seven goals in 71 games for the Blades and could now be set for a shock move back to the Premier League after suffering relegation last season.

Slavisa Jokanovic is seemingly keen to trim the amount of striking options that he has in his current squad and for that reason a departure for McBurnie could well appeal to the Serb.

Naturally the news relating to McBurnie didn’t take long to reach the Bramall Lane faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as McBurnie was linked with a loan move to Molineux earlier today.


