‘Please get your head out of the sand’ ‘You’ve tried your best’ – These Charlton fans react to Thomas Sandgaard’s message following Cheltenham defeat

After going into the international break on the back of a victory, Charlton Athletic couldn’t make it back-to-back wins in League One after a disappointing home loss to Cheltenham Town this afternoon.

The Addicks, who made some solid deadline day additions in Sam Lavelle and Jonathan Leko, were favourites going into the match against the Robins, but Michael Duff’s side had other ideas.

They went into an early first half lead through Matty Blair’s effort and Taylor Perry doubled Cheltenham’s advantage on 33 minutes, leaving a lot of the home supporters incredibly unhappy.

The returning Leko managed to pull a goal back just before the hour mark but that ended up being Charlton’s only shot on target in the whole match as they struggled to break down the defence of the stubborn visitors.

Following the loss, Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard tweeted out his frustrations over the result, which you can see below.

Tough game today. Disappointing loss #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) September 11, 2021

Addicks fans understandably are frustrated with the lack of progress in the opening six games despite a number of exciting new faces arriving under Nigel Adkins, with the manager himself copping some of the criticism as well as senior players such as Chris Gunter and Ben Watson.

Take a look at what Charlton fans have been saying to Sandgaard following his acknowledgement of today’s poor result.

Thomas please get your head out of the sand. Adkins is plain clueless. Get somebody in with fresh ideas and some tactical nous ASAP or we are staring into the jaws of League 2 https://t.co/xBrc38qbwx — Paul (@paulhops224) September 11, 2021

Tactically inept. We’re not losing to better teams of better players. But better game management. — Andrew Buckland (@ab54666) September 11, 2021

thomas mate thanks for saving the club and all that but that was absolutely dire, please talk some sense into them — CAFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cafc___) September 11, 2021

Thomas- this is clearly not working – players are good enough but the set up and balance of the side completely wrong – if he will come back put Curbs in charge tomorrow – Yours sincerely

lLong suffering fan since 1965!🙏🙏🙏 — Phil Reddy (@PhilReddy1) September 11, 2021

Thomas you’ve tried your best, invested and saved the club and spent on players but sadly NA isn’t up to the job it would appear. Take the opportunity to have an off the record chat with Alan Curbishley to get his take on where to go with the team in the next few weeks 👍 — robert ulph (@bobbyulph) September 11, 2021

This is an all time low sadly, relegation fight on the cards #cafc — Paul (@Paul75224582) September 11, 2021

Tell your “great manager” to stop playing Gunter & Watson please!! — Charlie🤝 (@Hxnsscafc) September 11, 2021

Sack Adkins or we'll be in League Two next season. Couldn't do worse than giving JJ a go. — Addick and The Charltonmen 🇨🇳🇬🇧 (@marklay11) September 11, 2021

Take a look at that manager. — Jack (@Jackosaysrelax) September 11, 2021

Tough game against Cheltenham 😂😂 he needs to go asap! — Jake Embery (@jakejembery) September 11, 2021