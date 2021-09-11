Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Please get your head out of the sand’ ‘You’ve tried your best’ – These Charlton fans react to Thomas Sandgaard’s message following Cheltenham defeat

Published

10 mins ago

on

After going into the international break on the back of a victory, Charlton Athletic couldn’t make it back-to-back wins in League One after a disappointing home loss to Cheltenham Town this afternoon.

The Addicks, who made some solid deadline day additions in Sam Lavelle and Jonathan Leko, were favourites going into the match against the Robins, but Michael Duff’s side had other ideas.

They went into an early first half lead through Matty Blair’s effort and Taylor Perry doubled Cheltenham’s advantage on 33 minutes, leaving a lot of the home supporters incredibly unhappy.

The returning Leko managed to pull a goal back just before the hour mark but that ended up being Charlton’s only shot on target in the whole match as they struggled to break down the defence of the stubborn visitors.

Following the loss, Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard tweeted out his frustrations over the result, which you can see below.

Addicks fans understandably are frustrated with the lack of progress in the opening six games despite a number of exciting new faces arriving under Nigel Adkins, with the manager himself copping some of the criticism as well as senior players such as Chris Gunter and Ben Watson.

Take a look at what Charlton fans have been saying to Sandgaard following his acknowledgement of today’s poor result.


