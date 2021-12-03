‘Please don’t pull out of this’ – Many Derby County fans react as transfer interest in senior figure emerges

Norwich City, Fulham and Bournemouth have all set their sights on 29-year-old Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos, as per a report from Football Insider.

The Derby shot-stopper has featured 16 times for the Rams this season, conceding just 17 goals in the process and securing five clean sheets.

Roos will see his contract at Derby expire in the summer, meaning he would be available for a bargain in January, should any of the three clubs in pursuit strengthen their interest.

Born in the Netherlands, and coming through the ranks at various academies in his home country, Roos spent his first senior year for Dutch club Nuenen, before arriving in England in 2013.

At 21 years of age, Roos signed for Conference Premier club Nuneaton Town, before being picked up by the Rams in early 2014.

In seven years with the Rams, and loan spells with the likes of Rotherham United, AFC Wimbledon, Port Vale, Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle, Roos has featured 87 times for the Championship side.

Roos is currently denying David Marshall and Ryan Allsop to a starting place at Pride Park, with the latter seemingly the second-choice at present.

Here, we take a look at how Derby fans have reacted to the interest in their current shot-stopper…

I’ll pay for his taxi — Olly (@ollylcs) December 3, 2021

Fantastic news! Imagine if we actually get money for him 😂😂 — Mark Hadfield (@hadders76) December 3, 2021

Can have him as far as I’m concerned — Olly (@ollylcs) December 3, 2021

Ill pay for petrol — ً (@ad4mwyd) December 3, 2021

Will happily throw in a year’s supply of iPro drinks as well, club must still have some knocking around in the basement somewhere. — Peter Lee (@peterlee7395) December 3, 2021

Boys we’ll pay you.. please don’t pull out of this. — Curt (@DcfcLad98) December 3, 2021

Does he need dropping off? — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) December 3, 2021