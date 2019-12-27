Connect with us

Bolton Wanderers

‘Please don’t leave’, ‘Incredible’ – Plenty of Bolton fans are loving 25-y/o’s display in draw v Sunderland

Goalkeeper Remi Matthews produced a man of the match performance to earn Bolton Wanderers a 0-0 draw at Sunderland on Boxing Day. 

The 25-year-old earned his fifth clean sheet of the season, and pulled off a string of wonderful saves to keep Keith Hill’s side in the game as the Trotters frustrated their former manager Phil Parkinson.

The pick of the save was Matthews’ 94th minute stop which saw the goalkeeper deny a curling effort from Sunderland’s Chris Maguire and seal a point for Bolton.

As the final whistle blew, the club updated it’s official Twitter page with the result, and plenty of Bolton fans were quick to praise one man in particular in the wake of the point.

Here we take a look at some of the best replies from the Trotters’ faithful, with one man in particular leading the way for the praise…

