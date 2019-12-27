‘Please don’t leave’, ‘Incredible’ – Plenty of Bolton fans are loving 25-y/o’s display in draw v Sunderland

Goalkeeper Remi Matthews produced a man of the match performance to earn Bolton Wanderers a 0-0 draw at Sunderland on Boxing Day.

The 25-year-old earned his fifth clean sheet of the season, and pulled off a string of wonderful saves to keep Keith Hill’s side in the game as the Trotters frustrated their former manager Phil Parkinson.

The pick of the save was Matthews’ 94th minute stop which saw the goalkeeper deny a curling effort from Sunderland’s Chris Maguire and seal a point for Bolton.

As the final whistle blew, the club updated it’s official Twitter page with the result, and plenty of Bolton fans were quick to praise one man in particular in the wake of the point.

Full-Time: @SunderlandAFC 0-0 Wanderers. A well deserved point on the road for Wanderers on Boxing Day. 💪🏻#BWFC 🐘🏰 pic.twitter.com/4WEm3y1Ri3 — Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) December 26, 2019

Here we take a look at some of the best replies from the Trotters’ faithful, with one man in particular leading the way for the praise…

Matthews kept us in that last 10 — . (@callumb180) December 26, 2019

Remi on his way in January — Danny Chadwick (@Chaddy1991) December 26, 2019

Great performance defensively today👍 — Owen Thomas (@OwenThomas2405) December 26, 2019

Solid point and didn’t let parky beat us 👍 — Chris McKeown (@TheChrisMcKeown) December 26, 2019

How we kept @Remi_matthews is incredibe — Isaaccanter (@Isaaccanter2017) December 26, 2019

Good point. Unlucky not 3. #BWFC — Ste Jenkinson (@jenky1979) December 26, 2019

