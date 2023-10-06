Highlights Joel Piroe's position in the Leeds team has been questioned, but manager Daniel Farke defends his decision to play him behind the lone striker.

Joel Piroe signed for Leeds United this summer from Swansea City and has so far been utilised as a second-striker for Daniel Farke behind Georginio Rutter as the centre-forward, who is growing more frustrated at questions regarding the Dutchman's place in the starting XI.

The 24-year-old forward penned a four-year deal in West Yorkshire to end the Whites' pursuit of a goalscorer and cost around £10 million, which was seen as a fantastic price, as he was in the last year of his deal in South Wales

Despite not playing on the last line, as a centre-forward, Piroe has bagged four goals in seven appearances already for his new club. His record at this level is fantastic, with him scoring or assisting 49 goals in 88 Championship games prior to joining Leeds for a mid-table Swansea team.

Piroe is already well off the mark thanks to goals against Ipswich Town, Millwall, and Watford making it four in six games in a Leeds shirt. Leeds needed a more natural finisher than either Rutter or Patrick Bamford in their team, and the 24-year-old provides that by making runs into the box from deep.

However, he struggled in the most recent game against QPR and was substituted 65 minutes into the game. Piroe's position has been questioned by fans, pundits, and journalists alike, which caused Farke to come back with a defensive rebuttal to the people questioning him.

What has Farke said regarding Joel Piroe's position in the Leeds team?

Speaking in his pre-match press-conference for the Bristol City clash, Farke aimed to put any doubts to bed regarding his decision to deploy Rutter as the lone centre-forward and Piroe in just behind him, in plenty of detail he said: "I get the feeling that in each and every press conference, we're discussing this topic.

"I totally understand this because it's football, everyone has their own opinion. Let's make a deal - I give you my whole thoughts. And then please don't ask again! Everyone who is not interested, try not to fall asleep! Because it will take a little while.

"I’m a big believer to play players in their best position. This means also if we then talk about Georginio, [Patrick] Bamford, Piroe, Mateo Joseph, [Joe] Gelhardt - only one of them can be on the pitch, if you ask them all where they want to play, they will say ‘striker’.

"If I’m honest, I quite like to have two or three on the pitch because we need goals. We were lacking in the past, goals from deeper positions. We can’t just rely on goals from the striker. The second point is, your best position always differs between clubs. Joel has played many games for Swansea in striker but behind a quick and mobile striker and has also scored goals there.

"If you score 20 goals for a club for a club fighting against relegation, is mid-table or a club fighting for the top position, it’s a different ask. With all respect to Swansea but I think it’s different if you have to score 20 for Swansea or Leeds United.

"Here, we need a striker with different qualities, if we speak about Joel, some of his qualities they tempt me to play him in the one striker position. His finishing is world class, I love his finishing. If he has the ball close to the box, quite often the next touch is from the halfway line. I would love to play him in the striker position, but for us we want to have the ball in every moment, we need a player to lead the line pressing.

"Because we’re so dominant we need a player who stretches the line with runs in behind. With all respect to Joel’s finishing abilities, I wouldn’t label his pressing ability the best in the league. He isn’t lightning quick and speedy Gonzalez and we have to play to his strengths.

"I’m thinking about the team. I’m not here to win the golden boot, I want to be successful for the team. I want that we are successful with the team. I am not interested if Bamford, Rutter or Piroe wins the golden boot. This is the most important [thing], that they all score. Swansea played Piroe up front but they are not promoted, they didn’t win the title.

"I have one target: to be successful as a club and we have to score all over the pitch. Joel has four goals in seven games, if he finishes with this average it’s happy days.

"Really my last thought, I always try to stay humble and I don’t overrate my position, it’s not about me, I want to support my players and help my players but I’ve won the league twice, I know what’s necessary in order to win this league and believe me we need goals from everywhere.

"I know my business when it comes down to strikers. When it comes to winning this league, I know my business. I know exactly what my strikers need."

What's the verdict on Joel Piroe?

This should put the topic to rest for a while now, with an answer that Marcelo Bielsa would have been proud of in terms of its detail. It's how the Argentine himself dealt with major topics of conversation. Piroe evidently needs to play in a front two because he can't carry out the tasks of a centre-forward on his own, and instead a combination of him and Rutter gives Farke what he requires.

He doesn't run beyond the last line od defence to stretch play, or offer a particularly physical presence despite having a decent frame and size. He also prefers to arrive on the blindside of defenders in the box or into spaces around the area, as opposed to occupying defenders where they can easily see him.

Lastly, he prefers the ball into feet, so it makes far more sense for him to be the deeper of the two in that regard. It is interesting now Bamford is fit where Rutter may be deployed, but it appears as though Piroe's position is more set in stone than any other Leeds forward.