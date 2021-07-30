‘Please come back’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Yuri Ribeiro sends message

Nottingham Forest remain on the hunt for a new left-back with only a week to go until the new season gets underway.

It has been a frustrating summer transfer window for Chris Hughton, who has only been able to make one new signing thus far.

Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath has penned a three-year deal at the City Ground after leaving Club Brugge, with Hughton bolstering his options in-between the sticks.

But there remains a number of outfield positions which need strengthening ahead of the new season, particularly left-back.

Loic Mbe Soh, a natural centre-half, started in that position against Crewe last weekend, whilst right-back Jayden Richardson has had to fill in there for the majority of pre-season.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Nottingham Forest played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Anfield? 5-1 W 5-1 L 3-1 W 3-1L

Elsewhere, Nicholas Ioannou has been allowed to join Como on loan, Gaetan Bong has been told to find a new club, and Tyler Blackett is sidelined for a few weeks through injury.

At the end of last season, Forest bid farewell to Yuri Ribeiro upon the expiry of his contract, with the defender failing to agree fresh terms.

Ribeiro made 57 appearances across his two-year spell at the City Ground, and was particularly impressive in his first campaign under Sabri Lamouchi.

Ribeiro has now taken to Twitter to post a video of him working hard ahead of the new season, with the 24-year-old still yet to find a new club.

I never stop 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/xk9eE7QJTB — Yuri Ribeiro (@Yuri_oribeiro) July 29, 2021

Many Forest fans, who are particularly concerned about the lack of depth in the squad, have responded to Ribeiro’s tweet…

What a guy!!!! Baby Come Back!!!! — Thomas McMillan (@TommyGiles69) July 29, 2021

Should never have left us — Terah Hooley (@thooley95) July 30, 2021

How you fixed for a return to the city ground Yuri? No signings yet and we shoukd never have let you go. — ChrisU (@MrUrban83) July 29, 2021

Come back Yuri. We all know you want to. It can be like old times. — Jon Hopkinson (@JonnyHoppo) July 29, 2021

Still wish you was at NFFC we have a left back crisis right now 😪 — DomPashley01 (@DPashley01) July 29, 2021

we miss you — stonkin10 (@stonkin14) July 29, 2021

@nffc are sorry and we want you back — H (@1865_H) July 29, 2021