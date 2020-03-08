‘Please buy’, ‘What a finish’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to key contribution from player

Reading ran out 3-1 winners on the weekend when they travelled to a Birmingham City side that had been in fine form.

The Royals were one goal down at half-time but ended up producing a fine second 45 minutes where they were able to score three times in order to come away with the points from St. Andrews.

One man who got on the scoresheet was midfielder Pele, he’s on loan from AS Monaco and wrapped up the points for the Royals on Saturday with a well-taken finish from just outside the penalty area.

It was his first goal for the club, and with the player only being on loan, it is of intrigue to Reading supporters as to whether he’ll join on a permanent basis come the end of the campaign.

Here’s how the Royals supporters reacted to both his strike and his performance…

Can we take a moment to appreciate how good of a shot and finish that is?? PELE WOW! #readingfc https://t.co/lzEAQ8alQA — Alex Lane-Kieltyka (@alex_elkay21) March 7, 2020

Pele with the clearance on one end and the finish on the other! #ReadingFC https://t.co/MMKbQxfABk — Scott from the States (@American_Royals) March 7, 2020

Reading FC please buy us Pele — Arthur Withers (@ACW52) March 7, 2020

If we’re ever going to mount a promotion challenge, we’re gonna need as many players of Pelé’s quality as possible. Ejaria and Pelé are musts this summer. #readingfc — Bowen’s Barmy Army (@BowenKnowsBest) March 7, 2020

Wonderful hold up from Puscas, what a finish from Pele 🙌🏼 #readingfc https://t.co/1V8wDGhuMq — Alex Stone (@alexgstone) March 7, 2020

Some very tidy play here from Reading leading up to the third goal. Top finish from Pelé as well.@puski47 ➡️ @gmccleary12 ➡️ Pelé ⚽️ #readingfc pic.twitter.com/osUtnFGcNS — RFC Latest (@RFCLatest) March 7, 2020