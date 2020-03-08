Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Please buy’, ‘What a finish’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to key contribution from player

Reading ran out 3-1 winners on the weekend when they travelled to a Birmingham City side that had been in fine form.

The Royals were one goal down at half-time but ended up producing a fine second 45 minutes where they were able to score three times in order to come away with the points from St. Andrews.

One man who got on the scoresheet was midfielder Pele, he’s on loan from AS Monaco and wrapped up the points for the Royals on Saturday with a well-taken finish from just outside the penalty area.

It was his first goal for the club, and with the player only being on loan, it is of intrigue to Reading supporters as to whether he’ll join on a permanent basis come the end of the campaign.

Here’s how the Royals supporters reacted to both his strike and his performance…

