‘Please be us’, ‘Taking us back to the Premier League – These Hull fans react as potential Grant McCann replacement drops major hint

Acun Ilicali’s plan in terms of who will take Hull City forward in the dugout when he completes his takeover hasn’t been finalised yet, but at this point it would be a shock if there wasn’t a new name as manager before 2022 is over.

The most recent update has come today from The Sun on Sunday (November 14, page 61) with the Turkish businessman supposedly sounding out potential options – but it doesn’t mean just yet that Grant McCann is going to get the sack.

It still would not be a great surprise though and one man who has already been linked with the job at the start of November is Shota Arveladze.

A report from Turkish-based publication Fanatik stated that Ilicali was planning on bringing the 48-year-old to the MKM Stadium once his takeover of the Tigers is finalised, with Arveladze having strong connections to Turkey having played and managed Trabzonspor as well as coaching Kayserispor and Kasimpasa.

The ex-Rangers, Ajax and Georgia striker’s last role was as manager of Uzbeki side Pakhtakor Tashkent, where he had a 72.58% win record and his managerial career to date stands at over 51% win rate.

Now Arveladze has added fuel to the fire of the rumours of him heading to Hull with a tweet suggesting that he will be heading to England in the near future.

Preparing for the English exam and new challenges 🙌👀 pic.twitter.com/mqtEeLviwu — Shota Arveladze (@arveladze_shota) November 13, 2021

It’s got Tigers fans really talking and there seems to be a lot of excitement that this could be the strongest suggestion yet that Arveladze is heading to East Riding of Yorkshire – check out what they’re saying below.

