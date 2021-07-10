‘Please be true’, ‘Now we’re talking’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans excited by transfer update

Nottingham Forest are reportedly set for a big summer with both Watford’s Philip Zinckernagel and Fortuna Sittard’s Zian Flemming on their radar, which has drawn an excited reaction from many Reds fans.

By their own standards, it has been a slow start to the summer for Forest and Hughton is yet to make a single signing despite seeing a number of senior players leave.

It appears the City Ground faithful don’t have to worry, however, as The Telegraph’s John Percy has reported they have a big summer ahead.

It is understood that Zinckernagel could be their first of the summer, with the Reds keen to take the winger on loan.

Additionally, Forest are said to have made a second bid for Flemming – though it remains to be seen whether the Dutch club will let the midfielder leave.

It looks set to be a new CEO leading their summer business, with reports indicating that former Barnsley chief Dane Murphy could be appointed to the role in the coming week.

After slow progress over the past few weeks, this update from Percy has caused excitement among the Forest fanbase.

Read their reaction here:

