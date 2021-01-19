Millwall
‘Please be true’, ‘Baller’ – Many Millwall fans react to emerging transfer news involving Championship player
Millwall have stepped up their approach to sign Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt.
The Yorkshire Post reported earlier this month that the Lions were among a number of Championship clubs interested in the Tykes captain, and now Football Insider believe that Gary Rowett’s team have seen a bid rejected in the region of between £1million and £1.2million.
Mowatt has been in impressive form for the Yorkshire outfit this season, scoring four goals in just 27 appearances, including a sensational opening goal in Barnsley’s draw at The Den in October.
However, Mowatt’s deal with the Tykes expires at the end of the season, meaning he’ll be available to leave on a free transfer this summer.
And therefore, that could open the door for someone like Millwall to secure a January move – especially with Barnsley desperate to avoid letting one of their key assets depart for nothing.
But whilst Mowatt hasn’t yet signed a contract extension at Oakwell, it leaves his short-term future up in the air.
Here’s how Millwall fans have been reacting on Twitter to the club bidding for Mowatt:
