‘Please be true’, ‘Baller’ – Many Millwall fans react to emerging transfer news involving Championship player

Millwall have stepped up their approach to sign Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt.

The Yorkshire Post reported earlier this month that the Lions were among a number of Championship clubs interested in the Tykes captain, and now Football Insider believe that Gary Rowett’s team have seen a bid rejected in the region of between £1million and £1.2million.

Mowatt has been in impressive form for the Yorkshire outfit this season, scoring four goals in just 27 appearances, including a sensational opening goal in Barnsley’s draw at The Den in October.

However, Mowatt’s deal with the Tykes expires at the end of the season, meaning he’ll be available to leave on a free transfer this summer.

And therefore, that could open the door for someone like Millwall to secure a January move – especially with Barnsley desperate to avoid letting one of their key assets depart for nothing.

But whilst Mowatt hasn’t yet signed a contract extension at Oakwell, it leaves his short-term future up in the air.

Here’s how Millwall fans have been reacting on Twitter to the club bidding for Mowatt:

Ballerrrrrrrr pleaseeeeeee — FPL Lion 🦁 (CTobz) (@tobz22) January 19, 2021

Please please please be true — Danny Watts (@Danny_Watts99) January 19, 2021

Unreal signing if we get it done https://t.co/ufSMrhaiLk — Archie (@archiew123) January 19, 2021

GET IT DONE ‘WALL. VERY GOOD CM AT THIS LEVEL. WILL BE DAYLIGHT ROBBERY IF WE GET THIS OVER THE LINE FOR THE REPORTED FEE OF 1.5m!!! #Millwall https://t.co/seSMSStzpp — Play (@play_dj) January 19, 2021

Huge if true. Top player https://t.co/YJuBSPS4qq — Michael (@MJMillwall_) January 19, 2021

Now that’s what i’m talking about https://t.co/cNNYYQ3ATE — Millwall Analytics (@MillwallAnalyt1) January 19, 2021

Hope this is true i've slyly wanted him at Millwall for ages https://t.co/5H7QAfdahx — frankssss (@Frankie2709) January 19, 2021

Happy with this if true tbh https://t.co/KGYnutSjqC — Joe (@joe_oshea8) January 19, 2021