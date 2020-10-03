‘Please be true’, ‘About time’ – Sabri Lamouchi speculation has these Nottingham Forest fans talking

Qatari side Al-Duhail have made an approach for Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi, according to France Football.

Lamouchi has come under major scrutiny at the City Ground of late, with Forest making a dismal start to the 2020/21 campaign.

The Reds have lost each of their first three games of the Championship season heading this weekend’s clash with high-flying Bristol City, and they are yet to find the back of the net thus far this term.

Quiz: Do these celebrities support Nottingham Forest or Derby County?

1 of 12 Niall Horan? Forest Derby

After inexplicably missing out on a top-six finish last term, Forest and Lamouchi needed to make a positive start to this season, but that has been anything but the case.

Now, according to France Football, Lamouchi may have an option to explore immediately after his potential departure at Forest, with Al-Duhail making an approach for the Frenchman.

A return to Qatar could be appealing for Lamouchi – he took charge of El Jaish between 2014 and 2017, winning 50 out of 92 games in charge.

Plenty of Forest fans have turned against Lamouchi after their poor start to the season, and many have now reacted to the latest on the Frenchman’s future on Trentside.

Here, we take a look at what they have said to say…

Please be true bye bye — Ian (@iantoadinhole) October 2, 2020

Take it please 😂 — Jackwhaley (@jackwhaley4) October 2, 2020

Take Hefele, Clough, etc wi him 😉 — Mattyboy24 (@mattyboy2404) October 2, 2020

Yes please !! — Russell Howells (@howellsrussell1) October 2, 2020

PLEASE — Paul (ALVIN) (@ScrumpyNffc) October 2, 2020

Would happily pay for his plane ticket myself ✈️ — Revenge_of_the_Shibbz (@RShibbz) October 2, 2020

About time, with his consistent results it was only a matter of time before he got noticed and headhunted for another role — Sarcastic Forest (@SarcasticForest) October 2, 2020

Start a go fund me for the plane ticket to get him gone — Real James Overton (@OvertonOfficial) October 3, 2020

Ill book his taxi — forest (@forest123uk) October 2, 2020

I will pay for his flight if you want — Barnesy (@JBarnesy38) October 2, 2020