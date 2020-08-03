West Bromwich Albion have reportedly made a €9.5 million (£8.5m) bid for Dinamo Zagreb winger Mislav Orsic, which has drawn an interesting reaction from plenty of fans of the club.

The Baggies are understood to have made a move for him in January but their valuation of the 27-year-old didn’t match Zagreb’s – with West Brom offering €7 million (£6.2m) and the Croatian side pushing for more than €10 million (£8.9m).

Ahead of their return to the Premier League, it appears West Brom are determined to get their man as Croatian outlet Index.hr has reported that the Baggies have made an £8.5 million offer for the winger.

The report claims that Zagreb are yet to respond to the bid for Orsic and that Sevilla have enquired about the player, though they’re yet to make an official bid.

The Croatian wide man is coming off the back of a fantastic 2019/20 campaign – having scored 21 times and added 10 assists as Zagreb won the league.

It appears Slaven Bilic is keen to bring him to the Hawthorns ahead of the Baggies’ return to the English top flight.

The new links to Orsic appear to have caught the attention of West Brom fans, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

