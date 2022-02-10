‘Playing winning football and good football’ – Sheffield United enjoying upturn in fortunes

Sheffield United have won seven, drawn one and lost one in the league since Paul Heckingbottom replaced Slavisa Jokanovic as manager.

The Blades are still just tenth in the Championship, but they rank fifth on points per game and certainly have the wind in their sails to break into the play-off places in the coming months.

The Blades beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 on Wednesday evening to earn their fourth league win on the bounce with talismanic striker Billy Sharp bagging a brace.

With Nottingham Forest setting the benchmark and turning their season on its head to crash into the play-offs on Wednesday evening, the Blades will have their sights set on achieving similar very soon and with Sharp in the form that he is, they have a great chance.

FLW writer Ben Wignall gave his verdict on Billy Sharp’s performances and Paul Heckingbottom’s impact at Bramall Lane, when he appeared on this morning’s Midweek Review on FLW TV.

He said: “He’s (Sharp) been a natural goalscorer for a number of years, with Heckingbottom coming in and setting them up in a more attacking system, he’s thriving.

“Despite a lot of groans when he came in, Heckingbottom’s got them playing winning football and good football.

“As for Sharp, he doesn’t look like he’s going to stop scoring goals, he’s still a poacher at his age (36).

“He’s striking fear into Championship defences like he always has done.”

It speaks volumes, that amongst a lot of competition for places at Bramall Lane this season, Sharp has been one of the first names on the team sheet under both Jokanovic and Heckingbottom, individually he is having one of the more remarkable campaigns of anyone in the division.

An all-time Championship great surrounded by some very exciting young attacking players, combined with a solid defensive process since Heckingbottom’s arrival, seems like a recipe for success in the second tier and Blades supporters will be confident of breaking into the promotion picture very soon.