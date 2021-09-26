‘Playing well’, ‘The problem’ – Contrasting reactions from these Nottingham Forest fans as they debate player after Millwall draw

Steve Cooper picked up a point in his first game as Nottingham Forest boss, with Max Lowe getting a fortunate equaliser for the Reds.

Whilst there was a lot of luck involved in the goal, Cooper will feel his side merited a point in what was a tough fixture against the Lions.

The former Swansea chief went with a 3-4-3 formation for to kick-off his reign, with Ryan Yates partnering James Garner in the middle of the park. The academy graduate has divided opinion among the fan base over the years, but he was given a chance to impress by Cooper and he will hope to keep his place in the XI moving forward.

However, as has often been the case, there were split opinions on Yates’ contribution yesterday. Some felt he played his part in a decent team performance, but others were critical of him not doing more in the build-up to prevent Matt Smith’s opener.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display against Millwall from Twitter…

I don’t care what anybody says Yates has been playing well over the past couple of games #nffc — James Jordan (@jjfizz) September 26, 2021

Huddersfield and B’mouth were his better games but he was still average. He can’t do the job he’s there to do, he lets players run past him and then points to others to cover his back. Stop the ball at source yesterday and there’s no goal. But he didn’t close down quick enough. — adamjgibb (@adamjgibb94) September 26, 2021

How many midfield pairing's are we going to go through until we all realise that Yates is the problem? #NFFC — royy8888 (@joeyroey8) September 26, 2021

I am very disappointed in Garner so far, but I still have hope that Cooper will get the best out of him. He is suffering from having Yates alongside him. We cannot continue with the central two of Yates and Garner. They are woeful. #nffc — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪⚽ (@hannahforest) September 26, 2021

Under Cooper we’ll be far more forward thinking, with constantly 3CB’s so we don’t really need a CDM. Ojeda for Yates when he’s up to speed as sorry Ryan, you were poor today. #nffc — Boony (@boonycarlsberg) September 25, 2021

Yates and Taylor are holding us back #nffc — jam (@Jimjamhell) September 25, 2021

Seems a lot of Yates bashing again. I think these last two matches has seen him outshine JG. Yes he’s got room for improvement but he certainly doesn’t deserve the level of stick he gets #nffc — Deepak Sohal (@Deeler16) September 25, 2021