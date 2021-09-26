Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Playing well’, ‘The problem’ – Contrasting reactions from these Nottingham Forest fans as they debate player after Millwall draw

Published

9 mins ago

on

Steve Cooper picked up a point in his first game as Nottingham Forest boss, with Max Lowe getting a fortunate equaliser for the Reds.

Whilst there was a lot of luck involved in the goal, Cooper will feel his side merited a point in what was a tough fixture against the Lions.

The former Swansea chief went with a 3-4-3 formation for to kick-off his reign, with Ryan Yates partnering James Garner in the middle of the park. The academy graduate has divided opinion among the fan base over the years, but he was given a chance to impress by Cooper and he will hope to keep his place in the XI moving forward.

However, as has often been the case, there were split opinions on Yates’ contribution yesterday. Some felt he played his part in a decent team performance, but others were critical of him not doing more in the build-up to prevent Matt Smith’s opener.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display against Millwall from Twitter…


