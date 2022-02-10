‘Playing teams off the park’ – Sheffield Wednesday announce themselves in promotion race

Sheffield Wednesday have picked up ten wins, seven draws and three losses in their last 20 League One outings under Darren Moore.

The Owls were able to bring in some very high profile names in the summer and as a result promotion has been the expectation from the supporters all season long.

The above run has made up for the lacklustre opening stretch of the season they had, and has culminated in Wednesday sitting just one point and one place behind Wycombe Wanderers in sixth spot.

Harlee Dean and Jordan Storey arrived last month to shore up the backline, and with other talents expected to return from injury in the coming weeks, the squad at Moore’s disposal is set to become more intimidating for the club’s looking at it from over their shoulders.

FLW writer Ben Wignall gave his verdict on the Owls’ recent run and how they will get on in the coming months with promotion the clear aim, when he appeared on this morning’s Midweek Review on FLW TV.

He said: “The fact they’re getting these results with key players out is very exciting for Sheffield Wednesday.

“They’re playing teams off the park now, the Plymouth result a few weeks ago stands out in my mind, when they had 22 shots and won convincingly.

“Sheffield Wednesday are definitely showing their play-off credentials and I’ll be shocked if they’re not in there if they keep up this form.”

With the likes of Wycombe Wanderers, Sunderland and even Wigan Athletic experiencing little stutters in their respective promotion pushes, the opportunity is there for the Owls to pounce and throw their names into the mix.

Barry Bannan remains as influential as ever from central midfield and with George Byers and Massimo Luongo alongside him, Wednesday certainly have one of the highest quality midfield trios in the division.