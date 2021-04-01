‘Playing some excellent football under a manager who trusts him’ – Should QPR push for deal as Fulham stance clarified? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are yet to make a decision on Stefan Johansen’s future amid his impressive loan spell at QPR, Football League World has learned.

The midfielder joined in January and has been a regular fixture in the R’s side where he’ll be playing in 2021/22 is unclear, with Fulham thought to be considering keeping hold of him if they’re relegated back to the Championship this term.

But should the R’s push to sign him permanently in the summer?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

I think they will be.

Johansen has quickly become a key part of the QPR side and has certainly won over fans and his new manager and team-mates.

They’d undoubtedly like him to stay but it’s all about the finances with the Hoops this season and, of course, what Fulham want to do depending on their division for next year.

If a deal is there to be done and it’s financially viable I expect QPR to push for it, there are just a few things that need to fall their way first.

George Harbey

It should be one of their main priorities in my opinion.

Johansen may have only scored one goal since joining QPR, but I think the impact he has made since joining in January has been huge.

He’s really helped things tick in midfield, and his game time has always remained consistent which speaks volumes of how much Warburton likes him.

I can’t see him being a key player for Fulham even if they do go down this season, and I think QPR are in a great position to lure him back to the club in the summer.

He’s playing some excellent football under a manager who trusts him, and that is more important than anything else.

Toby Wilding

I think QPR probably should be working on an agreement with Fulham here.

Johansen has wasted no time in claiming a place in QPR’s starting XI since making the short move across London, wasting no time in becoming an important figure for them.

Indeed, when you consider the upturn in form Mark Warburton’s side have enjoyed since the January window, you imagine the club will want to keep things moving the same direction for next season, and one step towards doing that would be keeping loan players such as Johansen around the squad.

Add to that the fact that his experience winning promotion at this level could certainly be useful, not least for some of the young players coming through the squad, meaning it could be well worth keeping the midfielder around if they are able to do so.