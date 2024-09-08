Swansea City have had a very average start to the season.

Last season was rather disappointing for the Swans as they only managed a 14th place finish in the Championship. They were set for an even lower finish under Michael Duff, but Luke Williams arrived in January to steady the ship after a hugely successful stint at Notts County.

The 2024/25 campaign has not started in the way Swansea would have wanted. They have lost two of their first four Championship games, also drawing one and winning one.

Swansea City's first 6 matches (all comps) Competition Opponent Score Championship Middlesbrough (A) 1-0 L Carabao Cup Gillingham (H) 3-1 W Championship Preston (H) 3-0 W Championship Cardiff City (H) 1-1 D Carabao Cup Wycombe (H) 1-0 L Championship West Brom (A) 1-0 L

The solitary draw came at home to fierce rivals Cardiff City, in a clash that the Swans would have much preferred all three points. 1-0 losses against Middlesbrough and West Brom mean that the side sit 16th in the table by the first international break of the season.

The Swansea faithful will be hoping that their side can pick up some consistency when they return to league action, as in the back of their minds, play-offs will be the goal.

One of the positives of Swansea's season so far is that they have some promising youngsters in the first team at the moment. One of which is attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Azeem Abdulai is being targeted by Premier League clubs

Azeem Abdulai was picked up by the Swans in 2021 after he spent time in the youth teams of Celtic and Leicester City, and is now breaking through into the first team.

He made his debut two years ago, but this season appears to be his breakout one as he is earning more and more game time. Abdulai scored his first professional goal in Swansea's Carabao Cup first round win over Gillingham, and grabbed a second goal later that week in their 3-0 league win over Preston.

This form has attracted the interest of a number of Premier League clubs, with West Ham and Bournemouth both reportedly targeting him.

The Hammers are supposedly leading the pursuit for his signature ahead of a potential future move, and they will be keeping a close eye on his development this season.

The 21-year-old has never played in the Premier League but has bundles of potential and will be hoping to prove his worth at Swansea this season.

Swansea City fan believes Abdulai needs more experience

Despite having lots of potential, the attacking midfielder is not quite ready for Premier League football at this moment in time, but this season in the Championship could be crucial for him, if played in the correct position.

That was the general belief of FLW's Swansea City fan pundit, James Fleming, who hopes to see more of Abdulai in the very near future.

"Abdulai is a very talented player for us; he has come through our academy system. I believe he had offers from Premier League clubs, such as Fulham and West Ham previously.

"He has broken into the first-team a bit more in the first few games, but hasn't really been his best, he's really struggled. I think that's largely due to the fact he's been isolated on the wing, when he's quite clearly a central midfielder.

"The fact that he is sat on the wing means that he has to lose out in a way that he can't showcase his true abilities because he's playing out of position completely.

"I think before he makes a move to the Premier League, he definitely should get some minutes under his belt in centre midfield with us, because I don't think, based on what I've seen this season, he's going to be able to make it in the Premier League.

"If he does come in and play centre midfield, and performs well, then I have no doubt that he's definitely going to have the potential to be able to make it in that division."