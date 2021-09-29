‘Playing out of his skin’ – Many QPR fans react to influential display from 22-year-old in Birmingham win

A number of QPR supporters were left highly impressed by the performance of midfielder Andre Dozzell following the Rs’ 2-0 win at home to Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

The Rs headed into the game aiming to get back to winning ways in the Championship after they had failed to win any of their previous four matches in the league.

Mark Warburton’s side were able to do that with a strong enough display that saw them take advantage of the chances that they created. While they did also get some luck with Birmingham missing one or two chances of their own.

Dozzell was recalled to the side by Warburton to make what was just his second start of the season in the Championship for QPR.

The 22-year-old proved to fully justify the faith placed in him by his manager with a strong performance that showed the qualities that he can bring to the side.

In total, Dozzell managed to make two interceptions, one key pass and he was also able to maintain a 95% passing accuracy throughout the 63 minutes he was on the field for.

Many QPR supporters were keen to pick him out for praise following his performance against Birmingham and many believed he put down a marker over his potential place in the side moving forwards.

Here we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Odubajo chair and dozzell outstanding tonight, clean sheet roll on Saturday#👏🏻 — Reece (@Reece1882) September 28, 2021

Sunday league weather that. Dunne continues to impress, happy for Seny too with a big save first half (although how Chong managed to head it Seny’s direction 🤷‍♂️) and a nice clean sheet. Dozzell and Amos did nicely too. Chair and Willock though, unreal ⚪️🔵⚪️🔵 — Neil Barnes (@note_below) September 28, 2021

Thought Dozzell played well tonight 👏👏👏 — Hoops8949 (@Hoops8949) September 28, 2021

Dozzell had a very good game — QPR Tampa (@TampaQpr) September 28, 2021

Dozzell has really stepped up tonight hasn't he? Tidy. Willock doing a very passable job in a flexible LWB role. So much class. — Leo Phillips (@leo_phillips) September 28, 2021

Dozzell is playing out of his skin. Johansen's place in the team is under threat #QPRBIR — Martin Chainani (@martinyemi) September 28, 2021

Dozzell is very good. Need to find more playing time for this youngster. #QPR #QPRBIR — Rob in Kansas City (@laramsfan1966) September 28, 2021