Blackburn Rovers would have been hoping to get back to winning ways in the Championship last night in their showdown with Coventry City after failing to secure maximum points in their last four league outings.

However, despite opening the scoring at Ewood Park, Rovers were forced to settle for a draw as the Sky Blues levelled proceedings in second-half stoppage-time.

Blackburn took the lead in the 39th minute of this clash as Sam Gallagher headed an effort past goalkeeper Ben Wilson.

Following the break, Aynsley Pears made a good stop to deny Gustavo Hamer before Ryan Hedges' deflected strike narrowly missed the target.

Coventry were awarded a corner in the closing stages of this clash which was taken by Hamer.

The midfielder's pinpoint delivery was bundled into the back of the net by Wilson to secure a point for the visitors.

Whereas Blackburn will be extremely disappointed by the fact that they were unable to hold on last night, head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson will be pleased by Adam Wharton's display.

Wharton completed 48 passes during this fixture and won six ground duels while he also completed three tackles and three interceptions (as per Sofascore).

Tomasson opted to substitute the 18-year-old in the 84th minute as Tyler Morton was brought on as his replacement.

What have Blackburn Rovers fans had to say about Adam Wharton's performance against Coventry?

After witnessing the midfielder's performance against the Sky Blues, many Blackburn fans took to Twitter to offer their thoughts on this particular outing.

These Blackburn fans lauded Wharton for his display.

As for this Rovers supporter, he has suggested that the club should be looking to build a team around the midfielder.

Meanwhile, this Blackburn fan has compared Wharton's display to the level of performance that former Spain international Xavi produced in his prime.

Will Wharton be able to help Blackburn secure a win over Preston this weekend?

Rovers will be aiming to secure a crucial win over Preston North End in the Championship on Saturday at Deepdale as they look to remain in control of their own fate in terms of the race for a play-off place.

Blackburn are only one point above West Bromwich Albion and Coventry in the league standings and thus cannot afford to slip up between now and the end of the term.

Having now made 14 appearances in the Championship, Wharton is clearly starting to adapt to life at this level and thus will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods against Preston.

By defeating the Lilywhites, Rovers could use the confidence gained from this result to their advantage in their upcoming clashes with Burnley, Luton Town and Millwall.