Highlights Jack Clarke's impressive performances this season have raised his value and attracted interest from top-flight clubs.

Despite this interest, it will take a substantial offer to convince Sunderland to sell Clarke in January.

Sunderland will continue to rely on Clarke's contributions as they aim for promotion to the Premier League.

Adrian Clarke believes Sunderland have a Premier League player in Jack Clarke, as he continued his remarkable season by starring in the weekend win over Norwich City.

Jack Clarke enjoys brilliant season so far

The 22-year-old was a key player for the Black Cats as they reached the play-offs last season, registering over 20 goal contributions for Tony Mowbray’s stylish side.

But, he’s gone up a level this season, already matching the nine goals he got last time out after scoring from the spot in the 3-1 success against the Canaries.

It wasn’t just the goal though, as Clarke was a constant threat throughout, impressing with his dribbling ability, and he registered a sublime assist for Dan Neil after one mazy run.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise the former Leeds man has been linked with a move away, with Sunderland having battled to keep the player in the summer amid top-flight interest.

So, a January battle awaits, but Sunderland will hope he can stay as they seek a return to the Premier League.

Adrian Clarke heaps praise on Jack Clarke

And, speaking on the ‘What the EFL!?’ podcast, pundit Clarke explained how the winger is a class above the Championship when he is performing like this.

“Jack Clarke is unplayable. When he’s in this form, he looks like a Premier League star. It’s someone who is playing in the wrong division. He had 14 dribbles in this game, six shots, I love the run and pass for the Dan Neil goal, scored himself of course.

“He’s a beautiful ball carrier and watching Tony Mowbray talk about him, ‘unlocking the mystery’, basically saying he’s a bit unique, one of a kind, so he needs to be managed carefully, but it’s the right match.”

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

Will Sunderland sell Jack Clarke?

The club deserve huge credit for keeping Clarke in the summer, and it’s a decision that has already paid off, as the potential value of the attacker has undoubtedly risen due to his performances in the past few weeks.

It’s easy to say that Sunderland won’t sell Clarke, but the reality is that he has been so good this season that interest is inevitable. So, they’re sure to receive offers, but it’s obviously going to take a truly ridiculous offer to convince the Wearside outfit to sell in January.

We know how much promotion is worth, and that will be factored in, which means a sale in the New Year does seem unlikely. However, it can’t be ruled out, as Premier League sides could offer stupid money, and they may just do that.

Anyone who has watched the Sunderland man play this season will agree with the pundit here, as Jack Clarke is clearly good enough to play at a higher level.

What next for Sunderland?

There won’t be any panic at Sunderland, as the window is a long way away, and there’s a lot of football between now and then.

The only focus for Clarke will be on helping the team, and he will hope to continue his fine form when they make the trip to take on Swansea City this weekend.