Reading only recruited one player during the summer transfer window, with Chem Campbell joining on a short-term loan.

With this in mind, as well as the fact the Royals need to address quite a few areas during the January transfer window, they need to be focused on bringing in players when 2025 comes around.

However, new owners will be needed at the Select Car Leasing Stadium if they are to make moves in the transfer market, and it remains to be seen whether a sale can be completed before the end of the calendar year.

Departures can't be ruled out either - because quite a few of their first-teamers have shone this term and could potentially attract interest from elsewhere.

Tyler Bindon has been an asset again this season - and is impressing despite the fact he's only 19 at this point.

Forming a solid partnership with Amadou Mbengue, it will only be a matter of time before he attracts more interest, having been linked with a move to Premier League side Arsenal last season.

Showing real composure on the ball and establishing himself as a mature figure at the back, the Royals may need to reject interest from elsewhere during the winter if they want to keep him, with the defender putting in a particularly good performance against Exeter City in midweek.

Tyler Bindon's performance v Exeter City (A) (Statistics source: Sofascore) Minutes played 90' Match rating 7.4 Passing accuracy (%) 83% Clearances 8 Aerial duels won 5/6 Ground duels won 3/3

Some of Ruben Selles' side's youngsters may benefit from being loaned out too, but the League One side's boss will need to retain some of these players if he can't bring in a few additions.

We have taken a look at some players who could follow Bindon out of the exit door when the next window opens.

Dean Bouzanis

Goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis is on loan at Stevenage until January, but he hasn't won much game time at the third-tier outfit and with this in mind, it would be a surprise if they extend his stay.

Even if they don't, the Australian will surely make a move away from the SCL Stadium during the January window, considering the Berkshire side already have quite a few options at their disposal.

Jokull Andresson's loan would have finished by the time the January window opens and Joel Pereira, David Button and Coniah Boyce-Clarke are their current options.

There won't be any space for Bouzanis in the first-team squad and if there's a way of getting him off the wage bill for the final months of his contract, the Royals will surely try and find a way.

Tivonge Rushesha (loan)

Tivonge Rushesha should arguably be winning more game time than he currently is.

The midfielder, who can also play as a full-back, has impressed when he's had the opportunity to perform for the first team and he deserves an opportunity to shine.

However, there isn't much space for him in the middle of the park at this point, and a defensive midfield spot isn't even up for grabs with Lewis Wing and Shay Spencer available as options there.

If a takeover is completed, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him handed a new contract and sent out on loan, before potentially re-joining the Royals for pre-season during the summer of 2025.

Injuries may also determine whether 'Tiv' is allowed to leave, but a loan deal would certainly benefit him.

Basil Tuma (loan)

Winger Basil Tuma came on against Crawley Town earlier this month and showed real promise, but he hasn't had much of a chance to shine this season.

With Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, Chem Campbell, Adrian Akande and Mamadi Camara all available as wide options, as well as Harvey Knibbs, Malta international Tuma's game time could be limited between now and the end of this term.

At 19, he's at an age where he needs to be winning more game time now, so a new contract and a loan would be a good idea.

Whether Campbell's loan can be extended beyond January could have a big say on his future - but the teenager deserves a chance to play more and a loan could potentially be sanctioned if Noel Hunt doesn't desperately need him for the academy team.