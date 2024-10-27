West Bromwich Albion will want to keep hold of Carlos Corberan, who is arguably their most valuable asset right now.

Coming in after the departure of Steve Bruce, he has done a remarkable job at The Hawthorns, considering the previous ownership uncertainty and the fact he doesn't have one of the biggest budgets in the league.

Under Shilen Patel, the Baggies could be set for better times, but keeping hold of Corberan in the coming months will probably be crucial, and it remains to be seen whether they can do that.

They also have some talented first-teamers on the pitch though - and it wouldn't be a surprise if some of them ended up attracting interest during the January transfer window.

Related Fresh Russell Martin, Southampton FC sack update will be of interest to West Brom Southampton plan to stick with Russell Martin for now, with West Brom boss Carlos Corberan having been previously linked with the role.

Tom Fellows, who attracted interest from the likes of Ipswich Town and Southampton during the summer window, is one man who could be wanted by plenty of clubs in 2025.

Still young, the player is already at home in the Championship and if he can continue to impress in the final third, it will only be a matter of time before he attracts plenty more bids.

He has become an assist king for Albion - and plenty of eyes will be on him in the coming months to see whether he can build on it.

There are plenty of other players who could potentially be on their way out in January - and we have taken a look at them below.

Gianluca Frabotta

Gianluca Frabotta is currently struggling for game time at left-back.

With the CV he has, and with Connor Townsend leaving for Ipswich during the summer window, the Italian was tipped to be heavily involved for the Baggies.

But with Torbjorn Heggem starting regularly and the versatile Callum Styles also available as an option on the left-hand side, it wouldn't be a shock to see Frabotta leave The Hawthorns in January.

The 25-year-old could be sold for a fee during the winter window and that could free up some funds for Corberan to spend some money on further additions.

Corberan may want to give Frabotta a proper chance to shine before he offloads him, but it wouldn't be a huge shock if he leaves the Midlands.

Harry Whitwell

18-year-old Harry Whitwell signed a new contract during the summer to extend his stay until the summer of 2026.

And his performances in the academy have caught the eye of fans and manager Corberan (pictured above), with the player even having the opportunity to train with the first team.

He may not win too much game time at a senior level this season though, with the player only in the early stages of his career.

And with this in mind, he should probably be loaned out during the second half of the season to develop elsewhere before he returns for pre-season in the summer.

That could be the point when he becomes an important first-teamer at The Hawthorns.

Devante Cole

After leaving Barnsley on the expiration of his contract, Devante Cole would have been delighted to have moved up a level.

He struggled with the Tykes at his current level, but he could have the chance to prove his worth at The Hawthorns.

Unfortunately, he hasn't had that much of a chance to shine at this level, although Maja's goalscoring record makes that no surprise.

At 29 and arguably in the peak years of his career, it wouldn't be a surprise if he pushes for a loan or permanent exit during the January window to win more game time, and he may not have a shortage of clubs interested considering how impressive he was at Oakwell last season.

Devante Cole's 2023/24 campaign at Barnsley (All competitions) Appearances 49 Goals 18 Assists 3

Failing to get on the pitch enough during the early stages of this term, Corberan could potentially be understanding of his situation and possibly loan him out if the forward continues to struggle for game time.