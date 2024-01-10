Highlights Leeds United defender Luke Ayling is set to join Middlesbrough on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Leeds could see more departures this January, with several players linked with moves away from the club.

Players like Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Charlie Cresswell, Joe Gelhardt, and Darko Gyabi could potentially leave Leeds United in the current transfer window.

Luke Ayling is closing in on the end of his Leeds United career.

The defender is set to join Middlesbrough on a loan deal until the end of the current campaign. Ayling’s contract with the Whites is set to expire in the summer, meaning he is likely to have played his final game for the club.

The 32-year-old could be one of many exits from Elland Road this January, with speculation surrounding multiple players in Daniel Farke’s first team squad.

It was a frenetic summer window for the club, with several big names departing, and it could be more of the same this winter - albeit not of the same magnitude.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Leeds are pushing for promotion to the Premier League, but face a busy next few weeks ahead before the 1 February deadline.

Here we look at some of the players that could follow in Ayling’s footsteps before the window closes next month…

Crysencio Summerville

Summerville was the subject of summer transfer speculation, but the Dutchman remained at Elland Road beyond the deadline.

He has become a key part of Farke’s first team plans at Leeds, with his performances earning him a lot of plaudits.

Those plaudits have led to even further transfer attention, with the likes of Aston Villa and Brighton both linked with the winger.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds can be convinced to cash in on the 22-year-old, especially given his importance to the side.

But a big enough offer from a Premier League side might be enough to persuade the Yorkshire outfit into letting the forward depart the club this winter.

Wilfried Gnonto

Gnonto was another player whose future was up in the air following the club’s relegation from the top flight.

The winger performed well in the Premier League, which led to Leeds rejecting an offer worth a reported £25 million from Everton last summer.

The Toffees are still interested in signing the Italian, despite his underwhelming second season at Elland Road, with West Ham also mentioned as a possible next destination.

A move away from the club this January is a possibility given the serious interest in his services.

Charlie Cresswell

Cresswell has struggled for game time since making his return to Leeds during the summer.

He spent last season out on loan at Millwall, but has been unable to break into Farke’s first team plans.

Blackburn Rovers have emerged as a potential next destination for the player, who will likely be seeking assurances over greater playing time wherever he ends up.

Joe Gelhardt

Gelhardt is another player that has struggled for game time since returning from loan at the end of last season.

The striker has been linked with a potential temporary exit to Plymouth Argyle, as well as Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers.

No decision has yet been made over his future, but a departure from Elland Road is certainly on the cards this month.

Darko Gyabi

According to Football Insider, Plymouth are also weighing up a move for the 19-year-old midfielder.

The departure of Finn Azaz has come as a big blow to the Pilgrims, so a deal to sign the promising youngster could prove an ideal replacement for the Ireland underage international.

He has made just two appearances for the Yorkshire outfit, so a loan should help ensure he receives greater playing time ahead of further first team chances in the future.