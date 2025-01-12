While Burnley's ultimate focus in 2025 is on adding players in the short term, with the longer-term goal of promotion, potential departures weigh heavy at the back of their minds.

With several of their key men out of contract at the end of the season, Burnley are already looking at needing to replace at least four players without accounting for any potential sales, which will inevitably come if they don't get promoted.

Josh Brownhill is the most notable player set to depart at the end of the season, with his contract expiring and as yet no movement which suggests a new one is in the pipeline, despite the fact he has been offered a deal.

A raft of clubs are interested in taking Brownhill at the end of the campaign irrespective of what division the Clarets are playing in, but he certainly won't be the only player heading out of the exit door in 2025.

Here, we take a look at two other Burnley stars who could follow Brownhill out the door...

Connor Roberts

Like Brownhill, Connor Roberts is out of contract at the end of the season, with the Welshman also looking increasingly likely to depart at the end of the campaign, with no real news on whether a new contract is on the table.

For a player of Roberts' calibre who has been instrumental to Burnley's success this season, it seems highly improbable that there's no offer of a contract for next season on the table, as the full-back has been a near ever-present this term when available.

Connor Roberts 24/25 Championship stats (Fotmob) Goals 1 Assists 2 Chances created 15 Successful passes 972 Touches 1,556 Dribbled past 3

Roberts claimed in an interview that he would like to play for Swansea City again one day, so that's one possibility for him at the end of the campaign, but if the Clarets are to go up, he could be left with a huge decision to make.

Burnley have already moved in January to sign right-back Oliver Sonne, which is perhaps in the expectation that Roberts is set to depart at the end of the season irrespective of what division Scott Parker's men are playing in.

Hjalmar Ekdal

Parker's side are in a much stronger position where Hjalmar Ekdal is concerned, as his contract has another couple of years on it yet, so if the Swede wishes to depart, they'll at least receive a fee.

Unlike Brownhill and Roberts, Ekdal has been far from a regular this season, so the Clarets hierarchy probably view him as someone who could be moved on in order to reinvest in the side.

The centre-back hasn't made a single appearance in the Championship this season for Parker's side, and while some of that owes to injury - which has blighted his Turf Moor career - some owes to that fact he's simply been pushed down the pecking order.

The emergence of CJ Egan-Riley at centre-back means he's now behind Maxime Esteve, Joe Worrall, and John Egan in the pecking order, and with Jordan Beyer also closing in on a return, it's hard to see where Ekdal fits into the squad long term.