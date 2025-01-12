Sheffield United are vying to make an immediate Premier League return following last season's relegation from the top-flight, and could be on course to do just that.

Having picked up some impressive results in the Championship this term, the Blades have established themselves as part of a quartet of teams who appear most intent on landing an automatic promotion spot, alongside Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland.

Of course, though, only half of those teams will be able finish in the top-two, while the two who miss out will have to compete in the play-offs come the end of the season.

The Blades' promotion push endured a blip over the Festive Period, when the South Yorkshire outfit suffered a Boxing Day defeat to Burnley, and were held to a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion prior to a New Year's Day defeat at the Stadium of Light.

Meanwhile, defender Harry Souttar, who had impressed at Bramall Lane while enjoying what was supposed to be a season-long loan spell from Premier League Leicester City, recently had to return to his parent club after rupturing his achilles tendon during the aforementioned loss to the Clarets.

With Souttar gone, Football League World takes a look at two other Blades players who could be set to leave the club in 2025:

Louie Marsh

United academy graduate Louie Marsh has endured a lack of game time in the Championship this term, although he did score for the South Yorkshire club when he was named in Chris Wilder's starting 11 for the visit of League One Wrexham in the EFL Cup back in August.

Marsh's goal that night helped the Blades progress to round two, when he was called into the lineup once more, but Wilder's men suffered a 1-0 defeat to neighbours Barnsley.

Since then, he has endured a lack of minutes in the Championship, even following the season-ending injury suffered by fellow midfielder Ollie Arblaster during his side's Steel City Derby victory over Sheffield Wednesday back in November.

The likes of Sydie Peck and Tom Davies are clearly above the 20-year-old in Wilder's pecking order, which is non-ideal for the starlet's development.

Last season, Marsh went out on loan to Doncaster Rovers amid limited opportunities at Bramall Lane, and it is evident that he is in need of a similar move away during the current transfer window.

Rhian Brewster

Another Blades player who could see the exit door this year is forward Rhian Brewster, who has largely disappointed since arriving from Premier League giants Liverpool in a deal worth £23.5m back in 2020.

Since agreeing terms in South Yorkshire, Brewster has never managed to score more than four goals in one season, as he has failed to meet expectations.

This campaign, the striker has struggled once again, although he did score the only goal of the game when the Blades defeated Millwall 1-0 last month.

Wilder may want to keep the 24-year-old at Bramall Lane for now though, amid the battle for promotion, but it is difficult to see the club handing him a contract extension, while his current deal expires next summer.

Therefore, with the striker still struggling to hit goalscoring form, perhaps we will see him leave the Blades at the end of the season on a free transfer.