Norwich City have made a respectable start to the 2024/25 season, currently finding themselves just outside the top-six, but the January transfer window will be vital if they are going to mount a successful promotion push during the second half of the campaign.

Johannes Hoff Thorup was appointed as the Canaries' head coach during the summer to replace David Wagner, who was sacked after being comprehensively beaten by Leeds United in the play-off semi-final last season.

After a relatively slow start, Norwich have picked up some momentum under their new boss in the last couple of months, with impressive victories against Watford and Hull City standing out as the highlights of their season so far.

Spanish forward Borja Sainz has been one of the standout players in the Championship, leading the way in the scoring chart with eight goals, with his good form no doubt catching the eye of potential suitors who could make a move to secure his services in January.

The 23-year-old was linked with Athletic Bilbao in September, and considering that they are limited to signing players who were either born in the Basque Country or learned their skills at a Basque club, it would be no surprise if they attempted to sign Sainz during the upcoming transfer window as they pursue European football for next season.

Norwich will no doubt want to keep hold of their talisman, but Athletic Bilbao may be willing to pay slightly over the odds given the fact that they are restricted in terms of who they can sign, while other clubs could easily register an interest if he continues his good form.

Let's take a look at a couple of other players who could potentially leave Norwich alongside Borja Sainz if he does move on during the January transfer window.

Tony Springett

Norwich winger Tony Springett could depart Carrow Road in January, with his contract due to expire next summer, as per Transfermarkt.com.

Tony Springett's stats for Norwich City (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 18 0 0

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Northampton Town in League One, where he scored once in 13 appearances.

He could be set for another temporary move away to see if he can prove that he is worthy of a new contract at Norwich, or he may leave permanently if a club comes in with an offer that is deemed suitable as he nears the end of his current deal.

Springett made ten Championship appearances for the Canaries prior to his loan move last term, although he has yet to feature so far this season.

Jaden Warner

Centre-back Jaden Warner is another Norwich player who is set to be out of contract in 2025, according to Transfermarkt.com.

The 21-year-old also spent the second half of last season out on loan, making ten appearances in League Two for Notts County as they finished mid-table in the fourth tier.

He was substituted after an hour during the Canaries' 4-3 victory over Stevenage in the first round of the EFL Cup earlier this season, and has only featured for the under-21s since then.

It is likely that Warner will depart in January, either on loan to give him a platform to show what he is capable of, or permanently so that the club can receive a transfer fee for his services before his deal comes to an end.