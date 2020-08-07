‘Players who could be better’ – Leeds plotting transfer swoop for midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have joined West Brom in the race to sign Hull City midfielder Leo da Silva Lopes according to a report from Football Insider.

Lopes was a regular for Hull City in the 2019/20 season, but was unable to stop them from being relegated into League One after a disappointing collapse in the second-half of this year’s campaign.

The Tigers won just twice since the New Year, which saw them finish bottom of the second-tier standings, and preparing for life in League One next term.

Their relegation is likely to lead to a number of players leaving the club in the summer, with Lopes seemingly being one of those attracting early interest.

Leeds are preparing for life in the Premier League, after they won promotion under the management of Marcelo Bielsa in the Championship.

But would Lopes be a good signing for Leeds, and is he ready for a move to the Premier League?

We discuss…

Alfie Burns:

Lopes has been good for Hull, but I’m not sure he’s a signing Leeds should be looking to make.

In terms of young midfielders coming through the academy at Leeds, there’s plenty of talent and I’d much rather see someone like Jamie Shackleton given a chance in the Premier League than Lopes.

Then, you’ve got Alfie McCalmont, Robbie Gotts and a couple of others that Leeds have really high hopes for and aren’t being cast out after promotion.

It’s no slant on Lopes, but these are players who could be better than him and Leeds need to pile their attention into them.

Ned Holmes:

If they’re willing to be patient with him, I think this could be a really smart bit of business for the Whites.

The Hull midfielder showed glimpses of his quality last term and produced a number of impressive displays in what was a disappointing season for the Tigers.

Is he ready for the Premier League yet? I don’t think so.

But I think with some work under Bielsa he could be developed into a very useful player and could be pushing for a place in the side by the end of the season.

There’s an awful lot to like about him, hence the interest in him from a number of clubs, but this isn’t a move that I think is going to come off straight away for them – patience will be key.