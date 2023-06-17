West Bromwich Albion failed to make the play-offs and return to the Premier League last season under Carlos Corberan, ending the campaign ninth in the Championship table.

Next season will be the club's third consecutive season at second tier level, but their first with Corberan in charge at the start of the campaign.

The Baggies will be looking to go one better and reach the play-offs next season. That would improve on what they have managed in the last two seasons at second tier level, finishing ninth and 10th in the table since their relegation from the top flight in 2020/21.

West Brom's summer transfer activity

Planning at the Hawthorns will have already begun for the summer ahead, with a number of key decisions needing to be made in recruitment but also who is likely to be retained at the club as well.

The club have already announced some departures will come at the end of this month, with long-serving club captain Jake Livermore is departing following six-and-a-half years at the Hawthorns, alongside, Tom Rogic, and Kean Bryan.

It has been confirmed that the Baggies intend to make maximum use of the loan and free agent market this summer, according to the Express&Star.

Which West Bromwich Albion players could be sold this summer?

Grady Diangana

According to the Sunday People (11/06, pg 61), the Baggies are willing to listen to offers for Grady Diangana this summer window.

Diangana played 31 times last season and contributed to four goals and three assists in that time.

The Baggies signed Diangana from West Ham in a deal reportedly worth up to £18 million in the summer of 2020 having enjoyed a successful stint on loan in 2019-20.

The 25-year-old winger has played 128 times for West Brom in total, scoring 15 goals and notching a further 11 assists, but appears to be out of favour, with two years remaining on his contract at the Hawthorns.

Could Dara O'Shea leave West Brom?

The same outlet claim that O' Shea could also be sold to help raise funds for West Brom this summer.

The Irishman is a product of the club’s youth academy, cementing his place in the team during the 2019-20 campaign, and has since gone on to captain the side on occasion, too.

The 24-year-old could be sold for a decent fee to help raise funds for other areas of the squad during the transfer window, and his stock has risen a lot in the last few seasons due to his performances at centre-back.

He has played 107 times for the club, scoring seven goals in that time and has shown impressive leadership qualities for his age, but also his versatility at times when called upon to play at right-back.

Cedric Kipre and Alex Mowatt

According to the Express&Star, talks between Corberan and the out-of-favour duo are set for next week when Albion's pre-season gets underway.

They claim that the Spaniard has been watching footage of both players during their respective loan spells at Cardiff City and Middlesbrough to help him make a decision about whether they could be part of his plans moving forward.

Both Kipre and Mowatt are entering the final year of their contracts and are likely to move on this summer.