With a new head coach in place ahead of next season, it looks as though it could be a busy summer for Watford.

Indeed, with their loan players having returned to their parent clubs, and further exits of their own players to surely come, there could be plenty of comings and goings in WD18 over the next few weeks.

Just how big the rebuild that the club undertake is remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure - Watford will need to back Valerien Ismael if their next season is to be more successful than the last.

11th place was not good enough for the Hornets last term, and they will be hoping to improve a lot on that in 2023/24.

With all of the above said, below, we've identified a few Hornets we can potentially see heading for the Watford exit door over the next few weeks.

Who could leave Watford this summer?

Tom Cleverley

One player that could potentially be set to depart is club skipper Tom Cleverley.

The central midfielder is out of contract at the end of June, and although the club have confirmed discussions over a new deal are ongoing, he is currently set to become a free agent in a matter of weeks.

What perhaps goes against Cleverley, though, is that injuries meant he played just four times in the second tier this past season, and turning 34 in August, he is not getting any younger.

A late renewal could be agreed, but for now, you'd have to say it looks likely that Cleverley could exit.

Is Craig Cathcart leaving Watford?

Another player in the exact same situation as Cleverley is central defender Craig Cathcart.

He, too, is out of contract come the end of June, and is currently set to leave on a free transfer, despite talks ongoing.

Unlike Cleverley, Cathcart did make a meaningful contribution in 2022/23, though, making 28 Championship appearances.

Cathcart is also 34, though, and has been a part of a Watford side in recent years that has suffered plenty of ups and downs, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the club and/or Cathcart himself felt it was the right time to part ways.

What's the latest on Ismaila Sarr?

Last but certainly not least, winger Ismaila Sarr is another Watford player that could soon depart Vicarage Road.

Given he has just one year left on his contract, many expect the 25-year-old to depart the club this summer.

Indeed, the second a suitable offer arrives, you cannot help but feel he will be off.

There have been several Premier League links in recent seasons, and with the transfer window officially opening this week, it will be intriguing to see what sort of offers arrive for the Senegalese international.