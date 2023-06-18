Swansea City will be determined to replicate the form that they demonstrated during the closing stages of the 2022/23 campaign later this year when the new term begins.

The Swans managed to win seven of their final nine league games, which resulted in them ending the season just three points adrift of the play-off places.

In order to launch a push for a top-six finish next season, Swansea will need to bolster their squad in the current transfer window.

Swansea will also have to do everything in their power to retain the services of some of the key members of their squad.

This could prove to be a tough task, especially if players attract interest from teams who reside in a higher division than the Welsh outfit.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three individuals who could potentially leave Swansea.

Who could leave Swansea City in the coming weeks?

Joel Piroe

According to The Sun, Swansea forward Joel Piroe is attracting a significant amount of interest from Salernitana.

It is understood that the Italian outfit are keen on signing Piroe in a £10m deal this summer.

Salernitana will be able to provide the Dutchman with the chance to play in Serie A next season.

Losing Piroe would undoubtedly be a major blow for Swansea, as he has excelled for the club in the Championship over the past two seasons.

The 23-year-old has provided an impressive total of 49 direct goal contributions in the 88 games that he has participated in at this level.

Could Matt Grimes leave Swansea?

Matt Grimes could also potentially be on the move in the current window if recent reports are anything to go by.

As per The Sun, Southampton are expected to launch a move for the 27-year-old

Grimes was an ever-present in the heart of midfield last season as he started in 44 of the Swansea's 46 league fixtures.

When you consider that the midfielder's contract at Swansea is set to run until 2025, the Saints will have to submit a major offer for him in order to test the resolve of their Championship rivals.

Could Jay Fulton also seal a Swansea City exit?

Fulton may also complete a switch from Swansea to Southampton.

According to The Sun, the Saints are keen to add to their options in this particular area of the pitch by swooping for Fulton.

The midfielder recently signed a new deal with the Swans which extended his stay at the club until 2026.

Despite this agreement, Swansea could consider selling Fulton if they receive a significant bid from Southampton, or another potential suitor.

With all three of these aforementioned players being linked with moves away from the club, Swansea ought to draft up a list of potential replacements.