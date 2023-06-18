It has been a busy start to the transfer window for Sunderland.

The Black Cats have signed defender Nectarios Triantis from Australian side Central Coast Mariners and midfielder Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City as Tony Mowbray begins preparations for the new campaign.

There have been some departures, with Carl Winchester and Harrison Sonha among those to leave the club at the end of their contracts, while loanees Edouard Michut, Amad Diallo and Joe Gelhardt have returned to their parent clubs.

It seems that manager Tony Mowbray will be remaining in charge at the Stadium of Light after speculation over his future following the play-off semi-final defeat to Luton Town and the 59-year-old will be hoping his side can mount another promotion challenge next season.

With the transfer window now open for business, we looked at some of the players who could be heading out the exit door at the club over the coming months.

Which Sunderland players could leave this summer?

Jack Clarke

Winger Clarke is one player the Black Cats will be desperate to keep hold of, but he seems the most likely departure as interest grows in his services.

Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers have all been linked with a move for Clarke this summer, while he was reportedly the subject of a £7 million bid from newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley.

That offer looks set to fall significantly short of Sunderland's valuation, with The Northern Echo claiming that the club will demand at least double that for Clarke, which would make the asking price around the £15 million mark.

TEAMtalk revealed that the Black Cats were attempting to tie Clarke down to a new contract, but those talks are said to have stalled and as we exclusively revealed, he is expected to be sold this summer.

The 22-year-old, who is under contract at the Stadium of Light until summer 2026, scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions this season and would undoubtedly be a huge loss if he was to move on.

Will Bailey Wright leave Sunderland?

Defender Wright spent the second half of the season on loan with Rotherham United, but an ankle injury limited him to just seven appearances during his temporary spell at the New York Stadium.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Millers are keen to bring Wright back to the club this summer.

The Australian international joined the Black Cats from Bristol City initially on loan in January 2020 before making the move permanent that summer, and he played a key role in the club's promotion from League One, but his game time was limited in the Championship.

With the likes of Danny Batth and Danny Ballard ahead of him in the pecking order, he is likely to be allowed to depart, and he should be relatively affordable for the Millers as he enters the last year of his contract.

Leon Dajaku

It has been tough for Dajaku on Wearside since his arrival from Union Berlin in July 2021.

The German made 10 appearances for the Black Cats in the first half of the campaign, but most of his minutes came as a substitute as he struggled to nail down a regular place in the team, and he was allowed to join St Gallen on loan in January.

Dajaku registered two assists in 13 appearances for the Swiss outfit, but he was sent off on two occasions and the club will not sign him permanently this summer.

The 22-year-old will be determined to impress Mowbray in pre-season, but it is unlikely that he will have a future at the Stadium of Light.