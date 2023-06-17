Stoke City could be set for a rebuild this summer following a very disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

Although the Potters did improve under Alex Neil, putting in some excellent performances with their win at Sunderland and draw at Middlesbrough standing out as particularly impressive games for them, it's clear something radical needs to be done.

Spending much of their time in mid-table since their return to the Championship back in 2018, a rebuild under a capable manager could be exactly what's needed to push up standards at the bet365 Stadium.

Next season looks set to be an incredibly tough one considering the strength of teams coming down from the Premier League and coming up from League One - but the January sale of Harry Souttar may have given them the funds to be extremely competitive in the transfer market this summer.

Departures in the next few weeks will help their cause, with their wage bill set to come down considerably.

Who will leave Stoke City at the end of June?

Defenders Demeaco Duhaney, Aden Flint, Morgan Fox and Phil Jagielka will all leave the club when their contracts expire. Fox is probably the only major surprise, with many supporters wanting him to remain at the bet365 Stadium.

Midfielders Sam Clucas, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Nick Powell will also leave, with the latter described as a high earner.

Although this may not seem like a huge number of departures, their loanees have also left the club, leaving them with a very limited number of first-team options.

Will Smallbone, Dujon Sterling, Matija Sarkic, Bersant Celina, Ki-Jana Hoever, Ben Pearson and Axel Tuanzebe have all departed on the expiration of their loan deals.

Who else could leave Stoke City in the coming weeks?

Lewis Baker

The midfielder was previously a key player for the Potters and looked to be an excellent addition, with his goalscoring contributions massively helping the Potters.

Unfortunately, he wasn't exactly one of the first names on the teamsheet during the latter stages of the campaign, although the departures of Pearson and Smallbone could potentially help him to reclaim a starting spot.

But if Stoke can retain Josh Laurent and rebuild their central midfield, it wouldn't be a surprise if a departure is sanctioned for the ex-Chelsea man.

Tyrese Campbell

Alex Neil's side will want to retain their best players in their long-term quest to get back to the top flight.

However, they will also be wary of the fact that they need as much money at their disposal as possible to make their summer rebuild a success and this is why they need to be open to selling players who will generate a decent amount of money for them.

Campbell's contract expires next summer and Stoke may be keen to generate a fee for him whilst they can, with Everton potentially set to make a move for him.

Connor Taylor (Loan)

The central defender was involved in the Potters' first team last term, but he may be keen to win more game time and may only get that if he goes out on loan.

The likes of Flint, Fox and Jagielka have left along with Tuanzebe, which could give Taylor the opportunity to impress during pre-season.

But if a sufficient number of centre-backs are brought in during the window, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the former Bristol Rovers loanee seal a temporary exit in August.