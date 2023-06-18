There is set to be a lot of change at Southampton in the coming weeks, as the Saints prepare for the upcoming Championship campaign where the level of expectation will likely be high.

The Hampshire club had been operating in England’s top-flight for over a decade and it will be interesting to see how they adapt in what is shaping up to be a very competitive Championship.

The Southampton hierarchy and recruitment team will be busy over the next few weeks, identifying talent and pursuing targets but on the flip side of things, there are several first-teamers who could depart.

Here, we take a look at a few Southampton players who could head on for pastures new during this summer transfer window…

Which Southampton players we could see leave in the coming weeks?

James Ward-Prowse

West Ham United are the latest club to show an interest in Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, as per a report from The Sun, with the Hammers plotting how they would spend potential Declan Rice.

Aston Villa, Wolves and Newcastle United are all teams that have been linked with the 28-year-old, as it remains to be seen how the technically-gifted midfield operator's future plays out.

As per The Telegraph, Southampton have set Ward-Prowse's valaution around the £50 million mark, as they look to generate an extremely handsome fee.

Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia is another who has lots of potential suitors after an impressive personal display during the 2022/23 Premier League season, whilst he comes with incredible potential.

According to The Athletic, Southampton are reluctant to sell the exciting midfielder, however, Chelsea are ready to step up their interest of the 19-year-old as the transfer window officially gets underway.

Man City possess a £40 million buyback clause that they can excercise as of 2024, which could force the Blues to ensure a deal gets done this summer.

Kyle Walker-Peters

Kyle Walker-Peters has generated interest in the past and it would be no surprise if Premier League clubs were continuing to keep tabs on the Southampton full-back.

With the Saints possessing good depth in the right-back area, with Tino Livramento and James Bree still contracted to the club, it might be a good opportunity for the Hampshire club to secure a decent fee.

Other potential departures

There is some interest in Che Adams as it remains to be seen if he will secure a summer departure. According to TEAMtalk, Burnley, Everton and Leeds United are keen on the Scottish international.

Armel Bella-Kotchap has also gained admiring glances from the Premier League, with Aston Villa and Newcastle United reported to be interested.