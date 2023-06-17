The 2022/23 campaign ended up being a fantastic one for Sheffield Wednesday.

After falling short in the 2021/22 League One play-offs, the Owls avoided the same fate this past season, overturning a huge deficit in the semi-finals of the play-offs this season on their way to a Wembley victory.

As a result of that victory, the Owls will now be playing their football in the Championship once again next season.

Consequently, it is bound to be a busy summer ahead at Hillsborough, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Who could leave Sheffield Wednesday?

With that in mind, below, we've discussed a few players that could potentially be heading out of the door at Sheffield Wednesday in the coming weeks.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

One player that certainly looks as though they could be on the way out at Hillsborough is midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

With the 22-year-old's contract expiring at the end of June, there has long been speculation over his future at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday have tabled an offer to keep him at the club, but in recent days, it has emerged that Dele-Bashiru also has other offers on the table.

As per The Star, Turkish sides Antalyaspor and Hatayspor are both trying to convince the young midfielder to make the move overseas and snub the offer from Wednesday.

With just weeks until his contract expires, it will certainly be interesting to see which path Dele-Bashiru takes.

Could Josh Windass leave Sheffield Wednesday?

Another player that could potentially be on the move is forward Josh Windass.

Sheffield Wednesday fans will certainly hope he doesn't depart, but given transfer interest in him, it could be on the cards.

Indeed, recently relegated side Southampton have been linked with the 29-year-old in recent days.

Given the fact that Windass is only contracted until next summer, if Sheffield Wednesday were to receive a significant offer from the Saints, they could well be tempted.

Marvin Johnson

Another player that could potentially depart Hillsborough in the coming weeks is Marvin Johnson.

Like Dele-Bashiru above, Johnson's contract expires at the end of June.

The club have confirmed they have offered Johnson a new deal, as they have with Dele-Bashiru and others, but as yet, no announcement af any new agreement being reached has been made.

There is still time to reach a new deal, of course, but time is running out as we fast approach the end of the month.

It would be a surprise to see him go, but it has to be considered a possibility at this stage.